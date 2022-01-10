Guinea triumphs 1-0 over Malawi, reduced by the Covid outbreak

Guinea left-back Issiaga Sylla scored a goal in the first half to steer his team to a happy 1-0 victory over impoverished Malawi in an entertaining Africa Cup of Nations Group B match at Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam on Monday.

Malawi, who made a third appearance in the final and the first since 2010, had 13 members of their squad unavailable after a Covid-19 outburst in their camp, which meant they could only name four players on the bench with two goalkeepers.

But they missed many chances to claim something from the match and had to regret their carelessness after 35 minutes when Guinea’s striker Jose Kante teased their defense before shooting a perfect pass for Sylla to score from close range.

Guinea moved to level with Senegal at the top of the group after the latter defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 at the start thanks to a penalty in the 97th minute from Sadio Mane earlier on Monday. The two best meet in their second pool match at the same place on Friday.

Malawi had the lion’s share of the chances but needed colder heads in the box, although they also found Guinea’s goalkeeper Aly Keita in inspired form.

Most wasteful for them was striker Yamikani Chester, who was twice one-on-one with Keita.

The best of his chances came after 16 minutes when Mohamed Ali Camara’s poor pass in the defense was intercepted by Chester, who had a clear race on goal.

But he panicked and pressed the trigger too early and without much force, which allowed a comfortable save for the goalkeeper.

Malawi’s Peter Banda was also denied when his curling shot appeared to be aimed at the top corner, before Keita struck it off with a remarkable stop.

Guinea had other chances as well, although it took a while to get out of first gear. Their first sight of goal came in the middle of the first half when Ibrahima Sory Conte’s header from a corner crashed against the post.

But Syla’s chance to roar into the box when Kante had the ball outside showed the decisive moment when he got an easy chance to slide his shot past goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe from close range to score his third international goal.

REUTERS