Guinean junta chief Mamady Domboya decides on the 39-month transition interval

Colonel Mamady Domboya, commander of Guinea’s navy junta, mentioned on Saturday that he had opted for a 39-month transition interval earlier than returning to civilian rule.

This got here in a televised speech, through which he mentioned that the Nationwide Transitional Council would current the proposal to Parliament.

The announcement got here after the institution of what the regime known as a “complete session framework” in April.

This culminated in a convention boycotted by a number of distinguished political teams.

The military-dominated authorities mentioned on Friday that the discussion board analyzing the problem had thought-about a transition interval of 18 to 52 months.

In Saturday’s speech, Domboya described his chosen interval as “the center present”.

The ECOWAS regional group set final Monday as a deadline to current an “acceptable” timetable for the transition or danger financial and monetary sanctions.

Nonetheless, Guinea’s ruling navy junta allowed the deadline to move, and requested extra time from the Financial Group of West African States (ECOWAS) to proceed consultations.

The Financial Group of West African States has known as for an “acceptable” timetable for a return to civilian rule, or else it has threatened to increase sanctions imposed on Guinea following the navy coup there.

In September 2021, military officers led by Colonel Mamady Domboya overthrew elected president Alpha Condé within the impoverished former French colony.

Conde, 84, confronted fierce opposition after he pushed for a brand new structure in 2020 that allowed him to run for a 3rd presidential time period.

After the coup, the Financial Group of West African States known as for a return to civilian rule inside six months.

Though the coup was initially welcomed by many Guineans, there may be rising resentment in opposition to the junta within the nation of 13 million individuals.

Guinea’s coup final September got here on the heels of a navy takeover of Mali.

ECOWAS imposed sanctions on members of Mali’s junta, closed its borders with the nation, froze its property within the central financial institution of West African states, and imposed a commerce embargo.

For Guinea, distinguished junta members have been sanctioned and are topic to a journey ban inside the bloc.

Burkina Faso, a 3rd member of the Financial Group of West African States, skilled a coup in January.

It has to date escaped sanctions in opposition to Guinea and Mali, nevertheless it has additionally been granted till final Monday to set an “acceptable timetable for transition”.

Burkina Faso’s junta has mentioned it’s sticking to a three-year timetable for holding elections, arguing that it should first take care of a bloody jihadist insurgency.

(AFP)