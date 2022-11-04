Guinean junta seeks to attempt ex-President Conde on corruption fees

The Guinean Minister of Justice, Thursday, ordered authorized measures in opposition to former President Alpha Conde and greater than 180 officers from his ousted regime on fees of corruption and embezzlement of public funds, in keeping with a public doc.

The West African nation runs a army journal that ousted Conde, 84, in a coup final yr.

Some opponents of thejuntasay say it’s going after Conde’s previous allies to stop them from operating within the subsequent election.

The army council has proposed holding the elections after a 24-month transition interval, however has not confirmed when that may begin.

In a letter to 2 state attorneys common on Thursday, Legal professional Normal Charles Wright requested the initiation of authorized proceedings in opposition to Conde and a few 180 former officers for “corruption, embezzlement of public funds, illicit enrichment, cash laundering, counterfeiting and collusion.”

Conde is formally in Turkey for medical remedy, however his precise whereabouts are unknown and Reuters was unable to succeed in him searching for remark.

A number of the officers on the listing, together with the previous prime minister and the previous president of the Nationwide Meeting, have already been detained by the army council for months on comparable fees.

Most of the folks on the listing died, and a few names had been listed twice.

The junta ordered authorized motion in opposition to Conde and 26 of his former officers in Could over the lethal violence surrounding Conde’s disputed bid for a 3rd time period in 2020.

(Reuters)