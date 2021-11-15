Guinea’s Transitional President Mamady Doumbouya: ‘We want to return power to the Guineans’

Guinea’s transitional president, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, gave an interview to Jowharfrom the capital, Conakry. Doumbouya seized power after a September 5 coup, which toppled Alpha Condé, who had been president for 11 years.

In the interview, Doumbouya criticized the “mismanagement” and “personalization of power” that he said prevailed before he assumed power. He said that he believed he led the coup as a “patriot” and that he intended to “return power to the Guinean people.”

Doumbouya told Jowharthat “neither he nor any member of the transitional government” would be candidates in future elections in Guinea, but did not specify a date for the next electoral contest.

He added that the fate of former President Alpha Condé, who was arrested on September 5, was not his responsibility, but rather that of the Ministry of Justice, whose independence he guaranteed.