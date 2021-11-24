WORLD NEWS

Gunmen attack bilingual school in Anglophone region of Cameroon – Eye on Africa

By hanad
We started tonight’s show in Cameroon. Gunmen attacked a bilingual school in southwestern Cameroon. At least four students and a teacher have died, several more are in the hospital. The waste crisis in Tunisia continues to enrage the inhabitants of Agareb. Our correspondents met with the people who live next to the toxic dump.

And 20 researchers from sub-Saharan Africa have been selected for the For Women in Science award. Donations and tutoring programs for doctoral and post-doctoral students who are changing the world.

