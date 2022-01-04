Haiti’s Prime Minister survives assassination attempt

Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry told AFP in an interview on Monday that he was the target of an assassination attempt during the weekend’s National Day celebrations.

“An attempt has been made against me personally. My life has ended up in the crosshairs,” said Henry, who has de facto ruled the country since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.

Clashes between police and armed groups erupted on Saturday during official celebrations in the city of Gonaives, about 150 kilometers north of the capital Port-au-Prince, where Haiti’s declaration of independence was signed more than 200 years ago.

Pictures from Henry’s office to AFP show a shotgun on the windshield of his armored vehicle.

The events come weeks after groups of citizens and members of armed gangs in Gonaives violently expressed their opposition to Henry visiting their city.

“I knew I was taking a risk,” Henry told AFP in a telephone interview.

“We can not allow bandits from any background, driven by the lowest economic interests, to blackmail the state,” he said.

The Caribbean nation has long been plagued by poverty, natural disasters and gang violence, without a functioning parliament and with a paralyzed judiciary for two years, and the assassination of Moise has only exacerbated the crisis.

The assassination of him six months ago in the private presidential residence only underscored the deep political, social and economic crisis that the Caribbean country has been embroiled in for several years.

While several Haitians, two American citizens of Haitian origin and about 15 Colombian citizens have been accused of having taken part in the murder and have been imprisoned in Port-au-Prince since the summer, the investigation itself has shown few further signs of progress.

One of the suspects, who was arrested in Jamaica in October, will be returned to Colombia due to lack of evidence, Jamaican media said on Saturday.

Daily kidnappings

The growing reach of criminal gangs across the country undermines hopes of improving the living conditions of ordinary Haitians, who are victims of daily kidnappings of ruthless groups.

Two years after the last UN police officers left the country, the Prime Minister insisted that Haitian forces would be able to restore security.

“So far I have never asked for foreign troops,” Henry told AFP, although he said the international community should support the country’s police in training “and possibly equipment”.

“With our men, with the police, we have to get there, we have to get there,” he said.

At least 950 kidnappings were registered in Haiti in 2021, according to the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, an organization based in Port-au-Prince.

In October last year, 17 North Americans connected to a Christian aid group were abducted after visiting an orphanage near the capital in an area controlled by the so-called “400 Mawozo”, one of Haiti’s most powerful gangs. The last of the hostages was released last month.

In April, 10 people, including two French priests, were abducted and held for 20 days by 400 Mawozo in the same region.

In August, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake killed over 2,200 people and destroyed or severely damaged tens of thousands of homes in a nation still recovering from the devastating 2010 earthquake.

To increase the country’s misery, 75 people were killed last month in an explosion as they tried to suck petrol from a tanker that had crashed in Haiti’s second largest city, Cap-Haiti.

