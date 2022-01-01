Happy green year! French eco-packaging laws come into force

New laws, including a ban on plastic packaging for various fruits and vegetables, went into effect in France on New Year’s Day. Measures to reduce pollution will also prevent manufacturers from disposing of certain unsold clothing, hygiene and furniture products. Jowharreports.

Environmentalists have long campaigned against single-use plastics as pollution worsens globally, while President Emmanuel Macron has backed the move advocating a “pragmatic” approach.

The October decree covers, for example, the sale of less than 1.5 kilos (3.3 pounds) of apples.

However, the full legislation will not be applied until 2026, which will allow companies to adapt, even in the sale of soft fruits considered fragile. Six months have also been given to deplete the existing plastic packaging stock.

“We were never consulted,” complained Laurent Grandin, head of the Interfel association for the fruit and vegetable sector.

He told AFP that the costs were “insurmountable” for small businesses that would have to continue to use plastic to protect exports, particularly to Britain, a major apple customer.

But Armand Chaigne, director of industrial markets at packaging company DS Smith, sees the benefits, especially for carton makers.

“It is estimated that in Europe, of the eight million tonnes of plastic produced per year for single-use packaging, 1.5 million tonnes could already be withdrawn,” he told AFP.

“That represents about 70 billion units of single-use plastic packaging,” or “about € 7 billion ($ 7.9 billion) of additional billing potential for carton,” he said.

