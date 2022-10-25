Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial begins in Los Angeles with graphic allegations

The Los Angeles lawyer common stated on Monday that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted younger ladies in hopes of creating it to Hollywood, whereas the previous producer’s lawyer stated his accusers willingly participated in “sofa” tradition to advance their careers.

Weinstein, the person who turned the face of the #MeToo allegations 5 years in the past, is presently serving a 23-year jail sentence for intercourse crimes in New York. He’s now on trial in Los Angeles on 11 counts of rape and sexual assault and has pleaded not responsible.

In opening statements, Deputy District Lawyer Paul Thompson offered pictorial particulars and quotes from ladies who stated Weinstein invited them to lodge rooms for alleged enterprise conferences between 1991 and 2015.

“He was making an attempt to maintain his penis in my mouth,” Thompson quoted certainly one of them as saying.

One other was quoted as saying that Weinstein took off her garments and stroked her chest whereas masturbating.

Sitting within the courtroom in a go well with and darkish tie, Weinstein shook his head sometimes as Thompson spoke.

The alleged incidents involving 4 ladies are the premise for the fees towards Weinstein. The opposite 4 ladies, who had encounters outdoors Los Angeles, can be launched by prosecutors to attempt to set up a sample of behaviour.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Mark Werksman, instructed jurors that every declare was “weak, unsubstantiated and can evaporate upon your shut scrutiny.”

“You may be taught that intercourse in Hollywood was a commodity,” Werksman stated. “It was the molded couch,” Werksman stated. “Everybody did it…as a result of everybody needed one thing from the opposite.”

“Have a look at him now,” Werksman added. “It isn’t Brad Pitt or George Clooney. Do you suppose these stunning ladies had intercourse with him as a result of he is horny? No. They did it as a result of he was sturdy.”

Werksman additionally famous that every of the ladies solely got here ahead after studies about Weinstein’s habits helped gasoline the #MeToo motion for girls talking out about sexual harassment and sexual assault in Hollywood and past.

Thompson stated neither of the defendants spoke publicly on the time as a result of they have been involved that Weinstein “might crush their careers.” Posters for “Pulp Fiction”, “Shakespeare in Love” and different Weinstein productions have been proven to the jury.

“On the time, this was probably the most highly effective particular person within the business,” Thompson quotes one girl as saying.

One other stated: He was a king.

Weinstein, 70, was convicted of sexual misconduct in New York in February 2020. He was extradited from New York to a Los Angeles jail in July 2021.

In New York, Weinstein is interesting his conviction and sentencing to 23 years in jail. He might resist 140 years in jail if convicted on all prices in Los Angeles.

(Reuters)