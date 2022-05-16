Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud was elected president of Somalia for the second time

Somalia handed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud the presidency for the second time after long-awaited elections on Sunday within the unstable Horn of Africa nation, which is dealing with an Islamist insurgency and the specter of famine.

After a marathon ballot of 36 candidates broadcast reside on state tv, parliamentary officers counted 214 votes in favor of former President Mahmoud, way over the quantity wanted to defeat incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, higher often called Farmajo.

A festive taking pictures has erupted within the capital Mogadishu, with many hoping the vote will draw a line below a political disaster that has lasted greater than a yr, after Farmajo’s time period expired in February 2021 with out elections.

Mahmoud, who was a former president from 2012-2017, was sworn in shortly after the votes had been counted and struck a conciliatory tone whereas addressing the nation.

“It’s actually commendable that the president right here stands by my facet, and we should transfer ahead and by no means again down, and we should deal with any grievances,” he stated, referring to Farmajo, who hailed the long-awaited vote success.

“I welcome my brother right here, the brand new president, Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud, and I want him success within the large process… We’ll stand in solidarity with him,” Farmajo stated.

Somalia’s worldwide companions have repeatedly warned that election delays – attributable to political infighting – have been a harmful distraction from the battle in opposition to Al Shabaab rebels who’ve been combating to overthrow the federal government for greater than a decade.

In a reminder of the treacherous safety state of affairs within the nation, explosions had been heard on Sunday close to the heavily-guarded Mogadishu airport complicated as members of parliament had been casting their votes. Police stated there have been no reviews of accidents within the blasts.

A misplaced yr Somalia has not held a one-person, one-vote election in 50 years. As a substitute, opinion polls comply with a posh oblique mannequin, by which state legislatures and clan delegates choose legislators for the nationwide parliament, who in flip select the president.

Samira Qaid, government director of the Mogadishu-based Hiraal Institute assume tank, informed AFP forward of the election that acquainted names would have a bonus in opinion polls.

“Individuals won’t select a brand new face, they are going to undoubtedly select the previous faces, the folks they get to know, the folks they really feel most snug with,” she stated.

Mahmoud, the primary Somali president to win a second time period, has promised to show Somalia right into a “peaceable nation at peace with the world”.

He’ll inherit many challenges from his predecessor, together with a devastating drought that threatens to drive hundreds of thousands into hunger.

UN businesses have warned of a humanitarian disaster until early motion is taken, as emergency staff concern a repeat of the devastating famine in 2011, which killed 260,000 folks – half of them youngsters below six.

It’ll additionally must restore the harm attributable to months of political chaos and infighting, each on the government degree and between the central authorities and state authorities.

“It was actually a misplaced yr for Somalia,” stated Omar Mahmoud, an analyst with the Worldwide Disaster Group (ICG).

“This long-awaited election was divisive. Reconciliation is the direct problem,” Mahmoud informed AFP.

The indebted nation can be susceptible to shedding entry to a three-year, $400 million (€380 million) assist bundle from the Worldwide Financial Fund (IMF), which is ready to run out routinely by mid-Might. The brand new administration is just not in place by then.

The federal government has requested a three-month extension till August 17, in keeping with the Worldwide Financial Fund, which has not but responded to the request.

Greater than 70 % of Somalia’s inhabitants lives on lower than $1.90 a day.

The worldwide group has lengthy warned the Farmajo authorities that the political chaos has allowed al-Shabab to take advantage of the state of affairs and perform extra frequent and widespread assaults.

Two suicide bombings in March killed 48 folks in central Somalia, together with two native lawmakers.

Earlier this month, an assault on an African Union base killed 10 Burundian peacekeepers, in keeping with the Burundian navy. That is the deadliest raid on African Union forces within the nation since 2015.

Al-Qaeda-linked rebels held Mogadishu till 2011 when an African Union drive expelled them, however they nonetheless management areas within the countryside.

