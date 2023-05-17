Heavy Rains Cause Riverbanks to Burst, resulting in Deadly Floods in Northern Italy

Floods in Italy’s Emilia Romagna region caused by heavy rains have resulted in two deaths, according to authorities on Wednesday. The local mayors are warning residents that they are still in danger. “At the moment there are two dead… the emergency is still underway,” the region said, with some people trying desperately overnight to save children and the elderly from rising waters. The victims were a man in Forli, near Bologna, and another in Cesena, whose wife was also missing, said the region. A third victim was found on Wednesday on a beach in Cesenatico, according to media reports. The civil protection agency said 14 rivers had broken their banks across the region between Tuesday and Wednesday, and 23 towns were flooded. Staff took to Twitter to urge “maximum caution”, with mayors warning people to stay on high ground. Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci stated that “about 5,000 people have been evacuated, but that number might rise”. Photographs showed streets transformed into rivers, and firemen moving people to safety in rubber dinghies. “We absolutely must not lower our guards,” said Cesena mayor Enzo Lattuca. He appealed to residents “not to go into basements or cellars and stay out of ground floors if possible”. The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, tweeted her support to those affected and stated that the government would “be ready to intervene with the necessary aid.” (AFP)