High alert for Serbian border police as ethnic clashes break out in Kosovo.

The border between Serbia and Kosovo saw Serbian troops on high alert after clashes inside Kosovo between police and ethnic Serbs left more than a dozen injured. Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo, who are a majority in that area, tried to block newly-elected ethnic Albanian officials from entering municipal buildings on Friday. Kosovo police used tear gas to disperse the crowd and let the new officials into the offices, while several cars were set on fire. The clashes prompted Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to put the army on its highest state of alert and ordered an urgent movement of troops closer to the border. The United States condemned Kosovo’s government for forcibly entering the municipal buildings. Tens of thousands of people gathered in Belgrade to support the government in the wake of two mass shootings that killed 18 people and wounded 20 others earlier in the month. Vucic has previously warned that Belgrade would respond to violence against Serbs and has stepped up combat readiness several times during similar moments of tension with Kosovo. Local elections were held in four Serb-dominated communes in northern Kosovo after Serb representatives left their posts last year. The Kosovo-Serbia dispute continues to be a concern for the US and the EU as the conflict in Ukraine continues. NATO stopped Serbia’s crackdown on Kosovo in 1999, and the international community has recognised Kosovo’s independence except for Serbia, Russia, and China. (AP)