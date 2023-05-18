Hiroshima welcomes world leaders for G7 summit with Ukraine conflict at the forefront of discussions.

World leaders have arrived in Hiroshima for a Group of Seven meeting, which is expected to address Russia’s war in Ukraine. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with U.S. President Joe Biden, stating that the Japan-U.S. alliance is the “very foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.” Biden also commented that “the whole world is safer” when the two countries stand together. Meanwhile, G-7 leaders will discuss the crisis in Ukraine, including the “state of play on sanctions,” and how to deal with China’s growing assertiveness and the risk of military buildup, which could spark widespread conflict. The G-7 will also debate plans to strengthen the global economy and address rising prices. The debt limit in the U.S. has threatened to overshadow the meeting, with Biden due to leave early for debt negotiations.

The G-7 comprises Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, and Italy, as well as the European Union. Other countries, such as Australia, Brazil, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, among others, have also been invited to participate. Tight security has been deployed in Hiroshima, including the deployment of thousands of police, and Kishida hopes to highlight the risks of nuclear proliferation by visiting a memorial park commemorating the 1945 atomic bombing by the U.S.