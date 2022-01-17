WORLD NEWS Holders Algeria is stunned by Equatorial Guinea at the Cup of Nations By hanad Last updated Jan 17, 2022 3 Share Related Posts Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko arrives in Kiev to be… Jan 17, 2022 Details of France’s tough new anti-pandemic law Jan 17, 2022 Reigning champions Algeria risk an early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations after a shock 1-0 loss at the hands of outsiders Equatorial Guinea in Douala on Sunday. FRANCE 24’s sports editor Simon Harding reports from Douala. 3 Share