Holders Algeria is stunned by Equatorial Guinea at the Cup of Nations

By hanad
Reigning champions Algeria risk an early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations after a shock 1-0 loss at the hands of outsiders Equatorial Guinea in Douala on Sunday. FRANCE 24’s sports editor Simon Harding reports from Douala.

