Holocaust survivors condemn ethnic remarks made by Hungarian Orban

Representatives of the Jewish group expressed concern on Tuesday after Hungarian chief Viktor Orban spoke out towards the creation of “mixed-ethnic peoples”.

In a speech within the Romanian area of Transylvania, which has a big Hungarian group, the 59-year-old prime minister criticized mixing with “non-Europeans”.

The Worldwide Auschwitz Committee, which known as Orban’s speech “silly and harmful”, known as on the EU to proceed to distance itself from Orbán’s “racist undertones and make it clear to the world that Mr. Orbán has no future in Europe”.

In an announcement despatched to AFP, the letter reminds Holocaust survivors of the “darkish occasions of their exclusion and persecution”, Christoph Hoebner, vice chairman of the group, mentioned in an announcement despatched to AFP.

Huebner particularly known as on Austrian Chancellor Karl Nahammer to take a stand when he hosts Orban on an official go to to Vienna on Thursday.

“We do not wish to turn into a mixed-race folks,” Orban mentioned on Saturday.

Orbán, identified for his anti-immigrant coverage, has made related statements prior to now however with out utilizing the Hungarian time period for “race,” in keeping with consultants.

Authorities spokesman Zoltan Kovacs mentioned Orbán’s speech was “misinterpreted” by those that “clearly don’t perceive the distinction between the blending of various ethnic teams that each one originated within the Jewish and Christian cultural sphere, and the blending of peoples from completely different civilizations.” .

In his speech, Orban additionally seemed to be alluding to the gasoline chambers of the German Nazi regime when he criticized Brussels’ plan to chop European gasoline demand by 15%.

“I do not see how it will likely be imposed,” he mentioned, “though the previous, as I perceive it, exhibits us the German know-how in it.”

The Jewish group in Hungary additionally criticized the speech.

Chief Rabbi Robert Frolich wrote on Fb: “There is just one race on this planet: Homo sapiens sapiens.”

City advisor Zuzsa Hegedos handed in her resignation over the “shameful perspective”, calling the speech a “pure Nazi textual content”, HVG information company reported.

In response, Orbán confused his authorities’s “zero-tolerance coverage concerning anti-Semitism and racism,” in keeping with a public letter.

“You may’t significantly accuse me of racism after 20 years of collaboration,” he mentioned.

Bogdan Aurescu, the international minister of EU-member Romania, mentioned Orban’s “concepts” have been “unacceptable”.

A spokesman for the European Fee mentioned it didn’t touch upon the statements of European politicians.

“It’s clear that the European Union has a sure variety of values ​​enshrined within the treaties and implements insurance policies in keeping with these values ​​and the phrases of the treaty,” spokesman Eric Mammer instructed reporters.

(AFP)