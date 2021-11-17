Homeowners in Ireland protest mica damage

The sound of a wall cracking in the middle of the night is not an uncommon experience for residents of County Donegal, in the north-west of Ireland. Homeowners in the area have come together to demand a repair from the government for their collapsing homes. They were built by various companies in a period of rapid construction using rocks from nearby quarries that contain an excess of the mineral mica, which after several years cracks, crumbles and turns to dust.

Mica minerals, naturally found in rocks found in local quarries, have been found in excessive quantities in the blocks used to build various houses in the area and have been attributed with defects in up to 7,000 houses, causing cracks. and widespread damage.

Homeowners have started sharing photos and videos of their deteriorating homes to draw attention to their cause and get a response from the government.

‘You can lie in bed at night and you will hear the walls break down’

Michael Doherty is the public relations officer for the Mica Action Group (MAG), whose goal is to gain government support for people to rebuild their homes.

We have pieces of walls falling down and some houses have had to be evacuated because they are no longer structurally safe to live in. At my house, I can dig by hand through the exterior wall, through the insulation until it hits the hard plaster of the interior wall. That’s how weak the walls are. It’s actually really scary – you can lie in bed at night and you’ll hear the walls break down. You just hope it’s not near another rift, because if they come together you could have a catastrophic situation. Families have moved to just one or two rooms on the relatively safer side of their homes. If the proper storm hits around Christmas time, we could have a house collapse – that’s our biggest fear right now.

Irish law prohibits the use of building materials with more than 1% mica present, but testing has revealed that some Donegal homes contain more than 15%.

Most of these houses were built during the Celtic Tiger years in Ireland, a period of rapid economic growth from the mid-1990s to the late 2000s. The construction industry was booming – at its peak, 90,000 homes were built in one year. To meet this increased demand for construction, several companies began to manufacture construction materials using more mica than the allowed amount.

While these blocks may have passed certain inspections at the time of manufacture, such as strength tests, the problem lies in their ability to withstand long periods of time and in various climatic conditions. The mineral draws moisture from the environment, which affects the strength of the blocks used to build houses and causes them to crack and crumble after about five years, according to an expert panel report published in 2017.

‘There was no one to regulate them because the authorities trusted the quarries to do the right thing’

The quarries struggled to provide enough blocks, so they moved to areas of the quarry that had rocks with excess mineral mica. There was no one to regulate them because the authorities trusted the quarries to do the right thing. The problem with all of this is that you don’t see the problem right away. It takes five or six years before problems surface and it gets worse with each passing year.

MAG was created 10 years ago when Doherty and other homeowners began noticing cracks in their homes. They soon realized that the mineral was affecting thousands of homes in the region and decided to hold the government responsible for not enforcing mica regulations.

‘My daughter no longer sleeps in her room’

Donegal resident Paddy Diver has been at the forefront of a citizen movement to attract public attention, holding public protests and fundraisers, after realizing there was mica in the home he built for his family.

I put it in the back of my mind, hoping it wasn’t one of those mica-affected houses. I have been working in construction since I was 16 years old. I built the house ten years ago, but about four years ago, those cracks started to appear and started to get wider and wider. It is like a cancer inside the block that comes out. Every year it got a little worse. Now I can move away from the wall with my hand.

We wait and wait for the government’s decision on November 9, but mica does not wait for anyone.

They called me to see Pamela and Kieran, the house of the Masters on the Isle of Doagg. I don’t even think I need to describe the content of this video, just watch it 😱 # MicaRedress🏚️ pic.twitter.com/jdh5Z3itIx

– Paddy Diver (@ PaddyDiver4) October 28, 2021 A video posted to Twitter on October 28, 2021 shows activist Paddy Diver pulling chunks of concrete out of a house affected by mica. The material turns to dust.

I think my house is safe for another year, maybe two. It is heartbreaking. I reassure my children because I know the house is strong enough, but the cracks are scary. My daughter will no longer sleep in her room. We had to move her bed to our room because she is 8 years old and does not feel safe unless I am in the room. My oldest son woke up at 3 in the morning because he couldn’t sleep hearing the creaking sounds.

Realizing he needed to take the protest “to the streets”, Diver and thousands of other Donegal residents took a bus convoy to Dublin in October to send a clear message to the Irish government.

The government offered a repair plan in 2020 in which mica-affected homeowners could be reimbursed 90% of their rebuilding costs, but Diver and Doherty say that, in reality, homeowners end up having to pay significantly more. than it is possible to repair their homes. In the end, they say that some owners would have to pay out of pocket between 30 and 200 thousand euros to repair the damages, in houses on which they have already mortgaged. Homeowners also have to pay more than 5,000 euros to take the mica test before being eligible.

Mica Action Group has been pressuring the authorities to pay 100% of the necessary costs for all affected owners, in addition to organizing an independent public investigation into how the defective blocks could have been manufactured, and ensuring that it does not happen again.

On October 21, 2021, a construction company implicated in the scandal, Cassidy Brothers, was ordered to close one of its concrete plants. Cassidy Brothers, which was the largest supplier of blocks in North County Donegal, said in a statement in 2018 that it manufactured products made from raw materials from various suppliers. The quarries themselves are now under the scrutiny of the Irish Attorney General.

County Donegal is not the only place in Ireland that is dealing with this kind of problem: houses in Mayo and other nearby counties were also built with blocks of mica. It was also determined that more than 10,000 homes in Ireland were affected by a mineral called pyrite, which has equally damaging impacts.

MAG and other activists will present their case to the European Parliament next month.