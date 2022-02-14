Hometown Champions: Los Angeles Rams beat Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl

The hometown Los Angeles Rams came from behind to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in a thrilling Super Bowl Sunday, winning their first franchise championship since their return to Los Angeles, and their second overall.

With the win, the Rams, whose last NFL title came 22 years ago when they were based in St. Louis, joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year as the only team to win the Super Bowl at home.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford maintained his poise to collect 15 games that ended with a short touchdown pass to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left to play, and Bengals quarterback Aaron Donald Joe Burrow finished with the win.

“I dreamed about this, man,” said emotional Donald after the match. “I feel amazing.”

The Rams lost wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a knee injury in the second quarter and gave up their first-half lead 13-10, but they rallied to deliver a Hollywood end in Los Angeles under the lights of SoFi Stadium.

Cooper Cup of the Los Angeles Rams grabbed the ball in the end zone and scored a touchdown during Super Bowl LVI. © Frederic J. Brown, AFP “I’m so proud of this team, so many of the guys on our team deserve this, guys who gave their hearts and souls to this team,” said Stafford, who joined the team from Detroit last season. .

“This game today is the story of this season, it’s tough, it’s tough but we accomplished it,” he said.

(Reuters)