Hong Kong Independent News Agency closes to “secure security”

Hong Kong’s CitizenNews announced late on Sunday that it would close to “ensure everyone’s safety”, three days after the city’s national security police cracked down on another independent online news outlet over allegations of incitement.

CitizenNews, an audience-funded impartial platform founded in 2017 by a group of veteran journalists, is one of the most popular online news outlets in Hong Kong, with more than 800,000 followers on its social media platforms.

Over the past year, it had absorbed journalists from other stores as authorities tightened control over Hong Kong’s local press.

Mainstream media organizations such as Radio Television Hong Kong were taken over by pro-government leaders, while the pro-democracy Apple Daily was accused of a national security threat and forced to shut down.

Late on Sunday, CitizenNews announced “with a heavy heart” that it would cease operations on Tuesday and that its website would be closed “later”.

“Sadly, we can no longer strive to turn our faith into reality without fear due to the changes in society over the past two years and the deteriorating media environment,” it said in a statement.

“In the face of a crisis, we must ensure the safety and well-being of everyone on board,” it added.

Four of CitizenNews ‘co-founders are former presidents of the Hong Kong Journalists’ Association.

The 53-year-old association is one of the last professional groups left after more than 50 civil society organizations were dissolved in the past year under political pressure and arrests.

Raids, arrests

China has tightened its control over Hong Kong since massive and often violent pro-democracy protests engulfed the city in 2019, including cracking down on Hong Kong’s once-loud and pluralistic local press.

Last Wednesday, more than 200 officials led by the city’s National Security Police Unit raided the newsroom at StandNews, a store similar to CitizenNews, and arrested seven current and former members.

StandNews announced its closure hours later.

Its co-founder Chung Pui-kuen and last editor-in-chief Patrick Lam were accused of “conspiracy to publish rebellious publications” and denied bail.

In August 2020 and June 2021, the national security police raided the newsroom of the Apple Daily, a Chinese tabloid founded in 1995 that was unknowingly critical of Beijing.

Eight of Apple Daily’s senior editors and executives – including its founder, pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai – were arrested and charged with “collaborating with foreign forces” under a new national security law introduced by Beijing for the city, as well as “conspiracy to publish rebellious publications.” .

Apple Daily was forced to close in June 2021 and a court decision to wind up the company has been announced.

The StandNews raid, like the Apple Daily before it, was met with international criticism and concerns about press freedom in Hong Kong.

“Journalism is not incitement,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said, although she agreed with Blinken’s sentiment, that rebellious acts “could not be tolerated under the guise of news reporting”.

(AFP)