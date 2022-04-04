Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said she will not seek a second term

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced Monday that she will not seek another term as the city’s political elite prepares to choose a new leader next month.

“I will complete my five-year term as CEO on June 30 and officially conclude my 42-year career in government,” Lam told reporters.

Lam said China’s leaders “understood and respected” her choice not to run for another term, adding that she informed Beijing of her intentions in March 2021.

“Her personal desire and ambition depend entirely on my family’s considerations,” Lam said.

“I have to put my family members first, and they feel it’s time to go home,” she said.

Lam, a career bureaucrat, became Hong Kong’s first female president in 2017 after being voted on by the small pro-Beijing committee that chose the position.

Her departure closes the chapter in a controversial five-year term that has seen Beijing intensify control in the wake of massive democratic protests – and a pandemic response that has plunged Hong Kong into international isolation.

Hong Kongers don’t have much clarity on who their next leader will be.

The position of chief executive is not popularly elected, one of the core demands of the democratic protests that have since been crushed.

Instead, the position is chosen by a 1,500-strong pro-Beijing committee.

The next city leader will be chosen on May 8, but so far no one with realistic expectations has publicly thrown their hat into the ring.

The local press, Hong Kong’s number two official, John Lee, who has a background in security services, has received hints from a potential competitor.

Lam said Monday morning that she had yet to receive any resignations from her ministers, a step that cabinet members like Lee would have to take before running.

Lam also thanked Beijing for its support and trust and said her state had been affected by “unprecedented pressure” due to the 2019 protests and the COVID-19 pandemic.

(AFP)