Hong Kong police arrest six from pro-democracy news outlet Stand News

Hundreds of Hong Kong national security policemen raided the office of the pro-democracy online media Stand News on Wednesday and arrested six people, including senior personnel, for “conspiracy to publish seditious publications.”

Police said more than 200 uniformed and plainclothes policemen were deployed to search the publication’s office in Kwun Tong district.

An AFP reporter saw Stand News editor-in-chief Patrick Lam being led handcuffed into the media outlet’s office building.

Stand News is the second Hong Kong media company to be targeted by the national security police after Apple Daily, which closed in June after authorities freezed its assets under a national security law imposed by Beijing to curb dissent.

Local pop star Denise Ho, who served on the Stand News board of directors but resigned in November, was also arrested, according to her Facebook page.

Shortly before dawn, Stand News broadcast live on Facebook that national security police were outside the door of Deputy Assignment Editor Ronson Chan.

In the short video, the officers told Chan that they had a court order to investigate the charges of “conspiracy to publish seditious publications” and that Chan should stop filming.

Chan, who is also president of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, was reportedly asked to assist the police in their investigation, but not among those arrested.

Others arrested were lawyer and former pro-democracy lawmaker Margaret Ng and former Stand News editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen, according to local media.

(REUTERS)