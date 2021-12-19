Hong Kong votes in new single elections for ‘patriots’ criticized as undemocratic

Hong Kong voters went to the polls on Sunday for the first time since electoral reform and a comprehensive national security law were imposed on the city.

The Legislative Council election, in which only candidates considered by the government as “patriots” can stand, has been criticized by some activists, foreign governments and human rights groups.

Hong Kong government leaders have been urging people to vote, saying the poll is representative. They insist that the overhaul, like the security law imposed last year, was necessary to ensure stability after the protracted protests that rocked the Asian financial center in 2019.

Turnout has been at the center of election debates, with the government sending general text messages to Hong Kong residents on Saturday urging people to vote and some critics calling on people to stay away in protest.

It is a crime in Hong Kong to incite someone not to vote or to cast an invalid ballot.

Early indications suggested turnout was lower than in the last legislative elections in 2016, according to Reuters witnesses.

After four hours of voting, government figures showed that 12.08% of the electorate had voted, up from 14.9% at the same point four years ago. Previous voter turnout was 58%, while 43.6% in 2000 was the lowest since Britain returned the city to Chinese rule in 1997.

Some of the first to vote when the polls opened at 8:30 am (0030 GMT) said they were eager to do their civic duty to ensure stability.

Some refuse to vote

Tam Po-chu, a 79-year-old university language professor, said she hoped the new council would respond to the public. “It’s no use if you don’t think about the people of Hong Kong,” he said.

Others said they would not vote, expressing anger at the changes that some said had turned the poll into a “selection” and the legislature a “puppet.”

“Refusing to vote is apparently the only way we can voice our grievances,” said Peter, a 21-year-old college student.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, one of the first to vote, told reporters at a polling station in the suburban Mid-Levels district that the government had “not set any targets” on the turnout rate, and that she was not aware of any proposal by the government. Chinese leadership.

The Beijing Liaison Office in the city did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on voter turnout.

Before Lam spoke, several protesters from the opposition group League of Social Democrats chanted demands nearby for full universal suffrage and waved a banner reading “Forced to be silent … spirit of freedom, vote with your conscience.”

Security was tight in the city, with 10,000 police officers and some 40,000 government poll workers deployed. Police Chief Raymond Siu told reporters before the vote that the mass deployment was to ensure that voting at hundreds of polling stations in the city took place safely and smoothly.

Chief Secretary John Lee, a former security chief, urged people to come, saying those excluded were “traitors” who wanted the vote to fail.

In the run-up to the elections, more than 10 people were arrested for allegedly inciting people to vote blank, including people who had reposted other people’s social media posts, according to government statements.

Radical changes in the electoral system

In March, the Chinese parliament announced sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system, including reducing the number of directly elected seats and creating an inquiry committee to select all potential candidates, saying that only “patriots” can manage the city. More than a third of the seats will now be selected by a committee packed with Beijing loyalists.

An ongoing crackdown on Hong Kong under China’s national security law has also jailed dozens of Democrats https://www.reuters.com/world/china/hong-kongs-jailed-exiled-democrats-lament-sunday -election- 2021-12-16, while civil society groups have disbanded.

Unlike previous polls, pro-democracy candidates are largely absent, have refused to run, have gone into exile or have been imprisoned. Some activists and foreign governments, including the United States, say electoral changes have reduced democratic representation in the city.

The Chinese and Hong Kong authorities reject such criticism, saying that electoral changes and a national security law that took effect last year are necessary to improve the city’s governance and restore stability after the 2019 protests.

Of the 153 candidates vying for the 90 legislative seats, about a dozen say they are moderates who are not aligned with the pro-Beijing or pro-establishment camp.

Hong Kong and Chinese officials have stepped up calls in the run-up to the elections for people to vote, fearing opposition to new electoral rules and the absence of https://www.reuters.com/world/china / democratic hong-kongs. -democrats-jailed-exiles-lament-sunday-choice-2021-12-16 candidates will deter voters, some analysts say. Transportation operators have also offered free rides on Election Day.

“Clearly, the government’s goal is to ensure high turnout. Otherwise, it could delegitimize this election,” said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, professor of political science at Hong Kong Baptist University.

