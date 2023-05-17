Hope for debt deal rises, prompting President Biden to scale back Asia tour

On Tuesday, Joe Biden and opposition Republican leaders expressed optimism about reaching a deal that would prevent a potentially catastrophic US debt default. However, the president had to shorten his upcoming tour of Asia for further crisis discussions. After the latest negotiations ended without a breakthrough, Republican House speaker Kevin McCarthy stated that there was still “a lot of work to do” to break the high-stakes standoff with Democrat Biden over the borrowing limit. Nonetheless, the White House reported that Biden was “optimistic that there is a path to a responsible, bipartisan budget agreement if both sides negotiate in good faith.” While McCarthy indicated that he ultimately expected a deal, even if so far “nothing has been resolved,” he stated that “America is the number one economy in the world. And when we get done with these negotiations, America’s economy is going to be stronger.”

The US president, who is set to go to Japan on Wednesday for a G7 summit, had to cancel subsequent stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia and instead return to Washington on Sunday. The Treasury has warned of devastating consequences if the country runs out of money to pay its bills, triggering a likely surge in interest rates and affecting businesses, mortgages, and global markets. Janet Yellen, the Treasury Secretary, announced on Monday that the United States could begin defaulting on its debts “potentially as early as June 1,” while the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office anticipates June 15.

The White House reported that Biden had directed his staff “to continue to meet daily on outstanding issues” and that he would discuss with Republican leaders on his return from the G7 meetings. Republicans have continued to insist on significant spending cuts in exchange for their support to raise the debt ceiling, disregarding Democratic calls for a “clean” increase of the borrowing limit with no strings attached. As the X-date approaches, Democrats in Congress have started exploring various alternatives to break the stalemate, including using an arcane congressional procedure to bypass McCarthy or asking Biden to invoke the 14th Amendment to raise the debt ceiling unilaterally. However, Biden has cautioned that such a move could be challenged in court and continues to call publicly for Republicans to support a clean increase to the debt ceiling.