hope for peace persists in south sudan's capital, juba.

In 2018, the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and his longtime rival Riek Machar signed a peace deal, creating hope for the nation that had just emerged from a brutal civil war. However, five years later, this peace agreement is mostly respected only in Juba, the nation’s capital, while the fear of conflict remains palpable in other areas of the country. A conflict in neighboring Sudan has further accentuated these fears. Reporting for , the team states that this peace deal has not brought any significant change and people continue to suffer.

In February 2022, Pope Francis visited South Sudan and called on the country’s leaders to restore dignity to the displaced people, five years after the end of the civil war. Between 2013 and 2018, South Sudan was plagued by a brutal conflict resulting in an estimated 380,000 deaths. Despite the peace agreement signed in 2018, the violence continues, with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reporting 2.2 million internally displaced persons as of December 2022.

Reflecting on his visit, Pope Francis urged South Sudan’s leaders to make a new start for peace and called for a battle against corruption. He warned that future generations would either venerate their names or cancel their memory based on their actions. The UN and the international community regularly accuse South Sudan’s leaders of maintaining the status quo, stoking violence, suppressing political freedoms, and embezzling public funds. The high levels of food insecurity and severe climate change-related flooding continue to undermine economic advancement in South Sudan, which is one of the poorest countries in the world.



Pope Francis meets internally displaced South Sudanese in Juba, in February 2022. ©