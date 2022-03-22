Hopes fade for survivors after China Eastern Airlines crash

Rescuers in China scoured densely forested slopes on Tuesday as hopes faded of finding 132 survivors aboard a China Eastern Airlines passenger plane that crashed the day before in the mountains of southern Guangxi.

Fragments of a Boeing 737-800 were scattered across mountain slopes scorched by fire after the first commercial airliner crash in China since 2010. Burned remains of ID cards, wallets and purses were seen, state media reported.

Flight MU5735 was on its way from the southwestern city of Kunming, the capital of Yunnan Province, to Guangzhou in Guangdong Province bordering Hong Kong, when it suddenly fell from its height just as it would normally begin to descend before landing.

Chinese media have released short video footage on the highway from the car’s dashboard camera that appears to show a jet plane diving to the ground behind trees at an angle of about 35 degrees from vertical. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the footage.

“The plane fell perpendicularly from the sky,” the government newspaper, “Beijing Youth Daily”, quoted a resident as saying.

“Although I was far away, I still saw that it was a plane. The plane did not emit smoke during the fall. It fell into the mountains and lit a fire.”

Lu, 64, a villager near the crash site who declined to give his first name, told Reuters he heard “a bang, a bang” at the time of the accident. “It was like thunder!” He said.

State media described the situation as “grim”, and that the possibility of the death of all those on board could not be ruled out.

A working group of China’s aviation regulator has been deployed to the crash site, along with fire rescue forces and paramilitary forces.

Vice Premier Liu He left for Wuzhou City in Guangxi Monday night to supervise rescue efforts and investigate the accident after an emergency government meeting.

State media described the crash site as being surrounded by mountains on three sides, with access only by one small path. Rain was expected in the area this week.

Authorities prevented journalists and onlookers from approaching the site, keeping the road open for emergency service vehicles.

Sudden landing Aviation analyst Robert Mann of US-based RW Man & Company said investigators will need flight data recorders to understand what might be the cause of the sudden landing suggested by Automated Surveillance Broadcast Data (ADS-B). ADS-B is a technology that allows aircraft to be tracked.

The accident comes as Boeing seeks to recover from several overlapping crises, including the coronavirus pandemic and 737 MAX crashes. The cockpit voice recorder can also provide clues as to what went wrong once it is found.

“Accidents that begin at cruise altitude are usually caused by weather, sabotage, or pilot error,” Dan Elwell, former head of the Federal Aviation Administration, told Reuters.

Elwell, who led the FAA during the 737-MAX crisis, said mechanical failures in modern commercial aircraft have been rare in cruise altitude.

State media reported that China Eastern and two of its subsidiaries on Monday ground their fleet of 737-800 aircraft. The group has 225 aircraft, according to data from British aviation consultancy IBA.

Other Chinese airlines have not yet canceled any of their flights using 737-800 aircraft as of Tuesday, according to data from China’s flight data company Flightmaster.

China Eastern listed stocks fell more than 6.5% on Tuesday, while Hong Kong-traded stocks fell about 6%.

Dinglong Culture, which is based in Guangzhou and whose business ranges from entertainment to titanium mining, said Tuesday that the company’s chief financial officer, Fang Fang, was on board the flight. The company said it is closely monitoring developments in the rescue and will arrange support for her family.

The last commercial airliner crash in China was in 2010, when Henan Airlines’ Embraer E-190 regional airliner crashed, killing 44 of the 96 people on board.

