Hopes of finding three French climbers alive after avalanche in Nepal are dashed

Hopes were dashed on Monday for three French climbers missing in the Himalayas after an avalanche, with their national climbing federation putting the chances of finding them alive at “practically zero”.

The trio were attempting to climb the Mingbo Eiger, a 6,000-meter (19,700-foot) peak near Mount Everest in Nepal, and were last heard via satellite phone from their camp on October 26.

The French Federation of Alpine and Mountain Clubs (FFCAM) ​​said Monday that the men appeared to have abandoned their summit attempt and fell back when the avalanche struck.

“At the bottom of the cliff, rescuers found three bags and equipment from their bivouac,” the FFCAM said in a statement.

“The hopes of finding survivors are practically nil today.”

Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, a member of the search and rescue team mobilized by the Nepal National Mountain Guides Association, said however that the operation, hampered by bad weather, would continue on Tuesday.

“We studied the place where they were said to have been last seen and looked around the area. So far, there is nothing to share,” he told AFP.

The three young climbers, named Thomas Arfi, Louis Pachoud and Gabriel Miloche, were part of an eight-person expedition. They had divided into two groups to tackle different summits.

The FFCAM also rejected claims in local media that they did not have the proper permits.

Climbers have started returning to Nepal after the pandemic forced a complete shutdown of its mountaineering industry last year and devastated the tourism-dependent economy.

The Himalayan nation of 30 million people reopened its doors to tourists and lifted quarantine requirements for vaccinated foreigners in September.

