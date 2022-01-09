Hosts Cameroon have high hopes for the sixth title when the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 kicks off

Fifty years after last hosting the Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon launched the continental spectacle on Sunday with the goal of a sixth title while hoping that the ghost of the corona virus does not overshadow the tournament.

Cameroon, who play Burkina Faso in 2013 in their opening Group A match at the big new Olembe Stadium with 60,000 seats in Yaounde, know that expectations are high for the indomitable lions.

However, they have to compete with the reigning champions Algeria, Senegal from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah’s Egypt.

Cameroon was originally thought to be the host nation in 2019, before being stripped of the tournament due to delays in its preparations, with Egypt taking over. The 33rd Cup of Nations has been postponed since last year due to the pandemic.

The Central African country of 27 million people was therefore determined to continue the competition in the middle of reports last month that leading European clubs wanted to postpone it again due to Covid concerns.

This time, things are moving forward, and Cameroon’s coach Toni Conceicao is well aware of the pressure on his side.

“That’s what they put on the table when I signed my contract: at least make it to the final, do everything to win it,” Conceicao told AFP.

“We feel that the people and history of Cameroon are forcing us to do so. It sets the bar quite high, but we are convinced that we can achieve these goals.”

“We have a great weight on our shoulders,” the Portuguese added.

On the streets of Yaoundé, Cameroon, it’s time to celebrate with the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 preparing for kick-off. © Kenzo Tribouillard, AFP

African football officials have set tough Covid-19 rules in an effort to prevent the competition from becoming a super-spreading event, requiring teams to play even if only 11 players are available.

Gabon star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was forced to isolate himself at his hotel after testing positive on Thursday, while Senegal, Africa’s top-ranked national team, traveled to Cameroon without three members in their squad for the same reason.

Senegal then had key defender Kalidou Koulibaly test positive shortly after their arrival.

‘Scandal’

Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traore called the test procedures a “scandal” after at least four team members and coach Kamou Malo tested positive ahead of Sunday’s premiere.

“It’s a scandal, we can not be deprived of first team players 24 hours before the match,” said Traore.

“The authorities need to review the organization.”

However, Covid is far from the only problem in a country dealing with a conflict in the English-speaking West.

Group F matches, with Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania and Gambia, will be played in Limbe, a coastal city near Mount Cameroon that is also a hotspot for separatist unrest.

Jihadist invaders are also a problem in the north, at least beyond the city of Garoua where Salah’s Egypt and Nigeria will play group games.

It is due to the health crisis that the organizers have limited the audience limits to 60 percent of the capacity, or 80 percent when the hosts play.

Spectators must be vaccinated and have a negative test result, but only six percent of the adult population is inoculated.

However, Cameroon is football crazy and many fans will be desperate to take part in matches in a country that has only hosted the Cup of Nations once before, in 1972 when there were only eight participants.

But the nation that gave the world such as Roger Milla and Samuel Eto’o – the latter now president of the Cameroonian Football Federation – no longer has the same level of star dust.

Gardeners cut the pitch to ensure it is perfect for the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations 2022. © Pierre René-Worms, France 24 Comoros, Gambia debut

They have Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana and Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, but the real superstars on the continent will be found elsewhere.

Senegal have not only Liverpool forward Mane but also Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Holders Algeria, unbeaten in 33 competitive matches, will be led by Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, while Morocco have PSG defender Achraf Hakimi and Sevilla’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, among others.

Nigeria are simultaneously crossing the border without Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, or Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis, whose club said they were notified of his call too late.

In any case, this Cup of Nations is not just about the big names, as Gambia ranks 148th in the world and the island nation of the Comoros in the Indian Ocean makes its debuts.

(AFP)