House of Representatives to vote in contempt of former Trump Meadows chief of staff

The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to seek criminal contempt of Congressional charges against Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s chief of staff, for refusing to cooperate with a Congressional investigation into the deadly attack on Capitol Hill. January 6.

The seven Democrats and two Republicans on the Select Committee investigating the attack voted unanimously Monday night to recommend that the full House pass their report setting out the contempt of Congress charges against Meadows, who served in the Chamber before joining the Republican President’s administration. .

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel’s vice chair, read aloud panic-filled text messages from Republicans and others pleading with Meadows on January 6 to urge Trump to appear publicly and call his supporters. The texts emerged during the Select Committee investigation.

“You have to condemn this shit as soon as possible. We need an address in the Oval Office, ”Trump’s son Donald Jr. said in a text. In other texts, conservative media anchors made similar private pleas to Meadows, before downplaying the violence of the on-air attack.

“The American people deserve to know all the steps that Donald Trump and those around him and his campaign were taking in an effort to change the election results,” Cheney said.

Trump, at a January 6 rally, repeated his false claim that his defeat to Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2020 election was the result of widespread fraud, and urged his supporters to march to the Capitol as Congress met to certify Biden’s victory. . Biden took office on January 20.

Four people died the day of the riots and a Capitol police officer died the next day from injuries sustained while defending Congress. Hundreds of police officers were injured during the multi-hour attack by Trump supporters, and four officers have since taken their own lives.

Separately, the city of Washington on Tuesday sued two right-wing groups for financial costs associated with the Jan.6 assault on the Capitol.

The House Rules Committee advanced the contempt resolution by 8-4 on Tuesday, voting in line with the party and Republicans voted no. That paved the way for consideration by the full Democratic-led House of Representatives later that day. If the House passes the resolution, as expected, it would forward the matter to the Justice Department for a decision on whether to press charges.

The charge carries up to a year in prison.

‘Everyone’s life was in danger’

Rep. Tom Cole, the top Republican on the Rules panel, argued that it was too early for a contempt recommendation, given lawsuits brought by Trump and Meadows himself arguing that the former president’s communications should be protected by executive privilege and that committee citations are too broad.

“Today’s action is wildly premature,” Cole said.

Rules Committee Chairman, Democrat Jim McGovern, said, “Everyone’s life was in danger on the Capitol campus” in the worst assault on the seat of the United States government since the War of 1812.

Meadows’ attorney, George Terwilliger, said in a statement Tuesday that his client had not stopped cooperating.

“He has always maintained that, as a former chief of staff, he cannot be compelled to appear for questioning and that, as a witness, he is not licensed to waive the executive privilege claimed by the former president,” Terwilliger said.

A federal appeals court last week rejected Trump’s request to withhold documents due to executive privilege, noting that Biden, as president, has already authorized his release.

“Both powers agree that there is a unique legislative need for these documents and that they are directly relevant to the Committee’s investigation into an attack on the legislative branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power,” the court said.

Meadows could become the third Trump associate to face a criminal contempt charge. The Justice Department, at the request of the House, has brought similar charges against former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon. The House is considering a similar action against former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

Cheney told the Rules Committee meeting that Trump had wanted to appoint Clark as the United States attorney general.

(REUTERS)