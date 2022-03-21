Houthi rebels in Yemen attack Saudi energy facilities and slow production at the refinery

The Saudi Energy Ministry and state media said on Sunday that Yemen’s Houthi movement had fired missiles and drones at Saudi power and water desalination facilities, causing a temporary drop in production at a refinery but no casualties.

The ministry said in a statement that the drone strikes hit a petroleum products distribution station in the southern Jizan region, a natural gas refinery, and Yasref refinery in the Yanbu port on the Red Sea.

“The attack on YASREF facilities led to a temporary reduction in the refinery’s production, which will be compensated by inventory,” the company said, referring to Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and China Petrochemical Company (Sinopec). ).

There was no impact from the attacks on its supplies to customers, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said in a phone call regarding the company’s earnings.

The Saudi-led military coalition, which has been fighting the Houthis in Yemen for seven years, said the attacks, which occurred on Saturday night and Sunday morning, also targeted a desalination plant in Al Shuqaiq, a power plant in Dhahran Al Janoob and a gas facility. Khamis Mushait.

Later on Sunday, another Aramco distribution station was attacked in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, sparking a fire in one of the tanks, according to the Saudi-led coalition. She added that the fire was brought under control, and no injuries were reported.

Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for the Houthis, said that the group launched ballistic missiles, wings and drones at Aramco’s facilities in the capital, Riyadh, Yanbu and “other areas”, followed by attacks on “vital targets” in other Saudi regions.

It said the attacks and debris from the intercepting projectiles caused material damage but did not result in loss of life.

The coalition said initial investigations showed that the group used Iranian-made cruise missiles on the desalination plant and Aramco’s distribution center in Jizan. It said that Saudi air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile and nine drones.

State media published photos and videos of projectile debris, destroyed cars and structures, and firefighters dousing the flames.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States condemns the attacks.

Saudi Arabia has struggled to extricate itself from the war in Yemen that has killed tens of thousands and left millions of people there facing starvation. The Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have also endangered the kingdom’s airports and oil facilities and caused the deaths of some civilians.

The office of UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg said Sunday that the UN special envoy is discussing a possible truce during the holy month of Ramadan, which begins in April. It was not clear if the two sides had agreed on the UN plans.

The Houthis ousted the Yemeni government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting the coalition to intervene. The conflict is seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt regime and foreign aggression.

