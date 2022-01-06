How claims about a French variant got global headlines

Had the French professor Didier Raoult not already become globally famous for his claims that hydroxychloroquine could be used in the fight against Covid-19, his latest finding – a “new” variant of the coronavirus emerging in the south of France – would have gone unnoticed past. Instead, his latest findings, which have not yet been reviewed by experts, took on a life of their own this week after being retweeted hundreds of times, including by an American scientist, which caused concern and sensational headlines that many experts say are unwarranted.

It all started in November last year, when a new variant was identified and uploaded as B.1.640.2 on the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data (GISAID) platform, which promotes the sharing of data on influenza and the coronavirus responsible for Covid. -19.

A few weeks later, on December 9, Raoult and his team at Marseille University Hospital (IHU) in the south of France tweeted that they had discovered the new variant in someone who had traveled from Cameroon and that 11 people had been in contact with it. person had also been infected. IHU announced that they had registered the variant on GISAID and named it after the department that discovered it: IHU.

A new variant of COVID-19 was detected at the IHU Mediterranean Infection Issue of Forcalquier patients. It was baptized IHU variant and deposited on GISAID under the name of B.1.640.2. pic.twitter.com/Rh3klIxy0w

– IHU Méditerranée Infection (@IHU_Marseille) December 9, 2021

However, the discovery failed to make headlines, as the fast-spreading Omicron variant had just landed in France and infected people at lightning speed, giving rise to a new record of 332,000 new cases in 24 hours on Wednesday. To date, the IHU variant has only been detected a dozen times, although its emergence is generally considered to have preceded Omicron by a few weeks.

But just before New Year’s, on December 29, Raoult’s team published a so-called preprint of their discovery on the online server with Rxiv under the title “Emergence in Southern France of a new SARS-CoV-2 variant […]”. A preprint is a study that has not yet been certified by peer review and medRxiv warns that the studies it conducts should not be relied upon to guide clinical practice. […] and shall not be reported in the news media as established information ”.

That was when the no longer new coronavirus variant got a whole new life, as the news quickly began to spread around the world. Thailand Medical News, a website aimed at staff in the Thai medical industry, was one of the first media to sound the alarm, with the headline: “Breaking! Updates on new B.1.640.2 variant spreading in southern France. Number of cases is growing and variant has now been discovered in the UK as well! ”The website also claimed that 315 people in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, which includes Marseille, were in respiratory protection.

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, a senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, tweeted Raoult’s preprint to his more than 677,000 followers. The original tweet has since been deleted, but in the thread with 11 posts that followed – and is still online – Feigl-Ding noted that the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region where IHU was discovered has “a steeper # COVID19 death toll than the rest of France” , although he added: “Not sure if this is #Omicron or if it’s the new variant (unclear), but still not good regardless of Omicron.”

10) the region of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur also has a steeper # COVID19 death rise than the rest of 🇫🇷. Not sure if this is #Omicron or if it’s the new variant (unclear), but still not good regardless of Omicron. https://t.co/XLiTXZdwzE

– Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 3, 2022

International media – including Forbes, Deutsche Welle and the Independent – followed suit with headlines about the supposedly “new” variant.

The media frenzy got the World Health Organization (WHO) to weigh in on Wednesday and said that the IHU variant “has been on our radar” but that it is not too worried about its origin.

‘Nonsense’

Epidemiologists and virologists also tried to stem the rising tide of concern.

One of them was Professor François Belloux, head of University College London’s Genetics Institute. “Should anyone encounter tweets from @DrEricDing or other ‘variant fears’ who may be disappointed with Omicron, announce the new variant from hell (B.1.640.2), please relax now …”, he tweeted, accompanying his statements with data and diagrams in an attempt to reassure the public. He noted that the most recently discovered IHU case was registered on December 6 last year – and that it “does not explain an increase in cases in the south of France” and “has not sent hundreds of people to intensive care in France”.

He concluded by saying: “I will not link to any of the sources behind these bizarre claims, but feel free to google ‘B.1.640.2’ if you want to be exposed to a lot of nonsense.”

I will not link to any of the sources behind the unusual claims, but feel free to google “B.1.640.2” if you wanted to be exposed to a lot of bullshit.

Thank you @RufusSG and @vincentglad for drawing my attention to it.3 /

– Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) January 3, 2022

Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, also raised the issue. Many chats about B.1.640.2 in recent days – just a few points to remember: – B.1.640.2 is actually before Omicron – during all that time there are exactly … 20 sequences (compared to> 120k Omis on shorter time) Def not a host to worry too much about … ”

In an email to Jowharon Thursday, Peacock reiterated that the IHU is ahead of Omicron, describing it as: “really nothing worth worrying about at all right now, especially facing Omicron, which is a much, much bigger public health problem. ”.

Although Peacock said that the Raoult team’s study “is an OK repression and correctly describes 12 epidemiologically linked cases with the index case”, he said that he believes that part of the reason why the news about the “new” IHU variant took off was that some media linked IHU with the currently high occupancy rate of the intensive care unit in the south of France, which he said “definitely is not” linked to.

He also said that the fact that Raoult and his team named the variant may have added some fuel to the fire. Naming a variant tends to “generate media attention, which creates a strange environment where there is a sudden media interest in a variant that is obviously not going anywhere – as in this case”.