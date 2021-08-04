How online investigators pieced together the events of the Beirut explosion

Just after the explosion in the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020, eyewitness videos started pouring into social networks. The videos were instrumental in clarifying exactly what was happening in the Lebanese capital, allowing online investigators to investigate the causes of the explosion before any official statements were released. A year later, the JowharObservers team asked some of these researchers to explain how they used the videos and open source information to piece together the day’s events.

They didn’t wait for official announcements or press releases to get to the bottom of what was happening. From the moment videos of the explosion appeared online, the Twitter community of amateur researchers sprang into action. They use open source research (OSINT), leveraging the power of publicly available information and tools to corroborate their findings.

An hour after the incident, Nick Waters, along with research collective Bellingcat, used amateur video footage to geolocate the explosion’s epicenter: warehouse 12 in the port of Beirut. It was later found that the warehouse contained 500 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical.

The epicenter of the largest explosion appears to be in this warehouse at 33.901384, 35.518959. pic.twitter.com/kT2kgoJcHn

— Nick Waters (@N_Waters89) August 4, 2020 On August 4, 2020, Bellingcat’s Nick Waters published his investigation into the Beirut explosion in a Twitter thread, later merged into an article on Bellingcat’s site.

While the Lebanese authority’s investigations were on hold, open-source investigations, such as those by Bellingcat and Le Monde, were crucial to understanding the source of the explosion.

Forensic Architecture, a research collective made up of researchers, architects and software developers, published a video study on November 17, 2020 using architectural modeling to reconstruct the minute-by-minute explosion. The team shed light on how the materials stored in warehouse 12, despite safety regulations, became a ticking time bomb.

Numerous others from various professions and backgrounds added to the pool of knowledge. One of them was Martin Pfeiffer, a PhD student in anthropology, who began debunking rumors that the explosion was a nuclear explosion.

Obviously not a nuke ffs.

The Wilson Cloud-like effect is the result of compressing and thin air with associated effects on humidity.

Including a nuclear bomb:

– blinding white flash

– the heat of a nuclear blast is much greater than the chemical and the clouds rise faster https://t.co/4XOZ7pxM9V

— Martin “Doomsday” Pfeiffer 🏳️‍🌈 (@NuclearAnthro) August 4, 2020 In this thread published August 4, 2020, Martin Pfeiffer analyzed footage of the explosion in Beirut to show that it was not a nuclear explosion.

Others, such as researcher Nathan Ruser, examined amateur footage that claimed the explosion was caused by a rocket attack. Ruser was able to show that the alleged “missile” was just a bird flying over the explosion site.

‘I followed local journalists, I am lucky enough to speak Arabic, which helped me to follow what was happening’

On Twitter, Casus Belli was one of the first users to post about the explosion in French. With a military background and passion for geopolitics, he created his Twitter account in May 2020 to publish photos and videos of international news events. He told the JowharObservers team how he had found and verified images of the explosion.

In the ‘trending’ category on Twitter – a tool that has helped me a lot – I saw that something was going on in Lebanon. When the first images started coming in, sometimes posted by ordinary people, where you could see a huge explosion, it was bizarre. When I watched the videos people posted on Snapchat, I knew something big was going on.

| Une explosion major aurait été entendue à Beyrouth pic.twitter.com/4J0htV6orv

— Casus Belli 📡 (@CasusBellii) August 4, 2020 In this August 4, 2020 Twitter thread, Casus Belli posted news and images of the explosion as they entered.

At that time I didn’t have much vision. I followed local journalists and I am lucky enough to speak Arabic which helped me to follow what was happening. What I do is not the work of a professional, academic or journalist, because I don’t have a degree in that, but it’s something I’ve tried. I became interested in the subject, delved into it and tried to be as accurate as possible.

In general, I try to verify images by searching reverse images, on Google or Yandex, or even in some Chinese search engines, to see if they are already online. In the case of Beirut, there was a certain consistency in the videos. The fact that a lot of videos suddenly appeared, from many different angles, gave the images a certain amount of credibility.

I have discovered this whole world [on Twitter]: there are really passionate people. It’s as if we have a kind of research group of volunteers who, just from their work and their passion, manage to acquire knowledge that allows us to have precise information – sometimes even better than the professionals.

Thanks to his coverage of the Beirut explosion, Casus Belli’s Twitter following grew from 2,000 to 11,000 in just one day.

‘Our approach is to get away from the idea that you can only research current affairs if you are a journalist’

On August 4, 2020 and the days following, members of the French association OpenFacto, which promotes open source research for the media and NGOs, also tried to clarify what happened in Beirut, publishing some of their findings in a Twitter thread. .

A member of the association, who wished to remain anonymous, told the JowharObservers team what motivated them to investigate the explosion:

Beirut is a city close to my heart. It was a purely emotional response, but it fits with the way we work at OpenFacto: we usually work on topics that are close to our heart.

In this part of the world, the first question you ask yourself is: was it an accident, or an act of sabotage, an act of terrorism? First we asked where the explosion took place and who was hit. These are the basic questions: who, what, where and why. Everyone filmed the event on their phones, so that gave us access to a lot of footage from different angles. After that, all you had to do was look at a map to see where it happened. It was relatively easy, because there was water, so we knew it was close to the sea, and we could see the shape of the harbor. It only took us a few minutes.

We also looked at which company it concerns. This was more difficult as we had to search in Arabic. We looked at maps, we looked in the official trade registers of Lebanon. Then we tried to find articles in the press about chemical products in the port, and we realized that they had been stored there for a while.

Un rapport de Bankmed de 2015 décrit la partie “général cargo” avec un entrepôt dédié aux matériaux hazardeux – difficile de dire sil s’agit bien de l’entrepôt 12 more an entrepôt est prevu pour cela sur le site. pic.twitter.com/VSWo1zyWyv

— OpenFacto (@openfacto) August 4, 2020 This tweet, published on August 4, 2020, shows a document mentioning a warehouse in the port of Beirut “for dangerous goods”. Another user responded by matching the dimensions of the magazine in question with the exploded magazine.

The work of collaborative investigations is really rich, because we’ve brought together different minds, all of which work in different ways and suggest different angles of attack to answer the same question. Each person, with their own experience, will ask a different question. And we are all joining forces to work faster.

The approach of OpenFacto is also to get away from the idea that you can only research current affairs if you are a journalist. The OSINT community is rich in extremely diverse profiles, and if everyone works together at the same table, we can respond very quickly.

Amnesty International accused the Lebanese authorities of “blatantly” obstructing the investigation into the explosion, which left more than 200 dead. A year later, no one has yet been brought to justice.

In a report published on Aug. 3, 2021, Human Rights Watch also accused Lebanese officials of “prolonged corruption and mismanagement,” which led to tons of ammonium nitrate being unsafely stored in the port.

Residents of Beirut are still suffering the effects of the explosion, which is considered one of the most powerful non-nuclear explosions in history.

