How September 11 fueled the US border crackdown

In the wake of the September 11 attacks, the United States government created a new agency, the Department of Homeland Security, with broad powers not only to combat terrorism, but to enforce immigration laws like never before. As a result, both documented and undocumented immigrants, as well as many American citizens, have seen their lives transformed.

When the planes hit the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, Hassan * had been living in the United States for about three years. He had moved to Pasadena, California from Tunisia in 1998, originally on a tourist visa, and was working night shifts at a local motel. He had a driver’s license and was seeking to obtain a student visa that would allow him to legally stay in the country.

Then one night the life that had been made in America came to an abrupt end.

It was the summer of 2002. Hassan, then in his twenties, stopped at a gas station on his way to work. While he was there, he says, a fight broke out between a group of nearby men, whom he describes as Latino. The police arrived and arrested everyone there, including himself, although he had nothing to do with the fight. He suspects that he was arrested simply because of the color of his skin.

After reviewing his papers, the police took Hassan to a detention center and, within days, he was deported to Tunis, where he still lives today.

“I later found out that my Lebanese boss, who owned some small businesses in the area, was also deported,” Hassan says. “The events of September 11 did not help.”

A ‘turbocharged’ deportation system

Hassan’s story was a harbinger of things to come. In the months following his deportation, the United States Congress overwhelmingly passed the Homeland Security Act of 2002, which established the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with the far-reaching mission of “protecting the American homeland” from terrorist threats.

DHS was created to work in conjunction with enforcement of the Patriot Act, which was passed just weeks after 9/11 and gave the federal government new powers of surveillance and detention. Together, the laws vastly expanded the U.S. security status, transforming the way the country policed ​​not just perceived terrorist threats, but the entire country, and especially its borders.

“One of the key things that happened after the DHS was founded is that it really pushed the American apparatus to detain and deport people,” says Mizue Aizeki, deputy director of the Immigrant Defense Project, a New York-based legal advocacy and advocacy group. .

The creation of the DHS came in the context of an already growing crackdown on immigration. Aizeki says America’s current deportation system dates back to the mid-1980s, but a key turning point came in 1996 with the passage of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act.

“Before 1996, if you had a green card, let’s say, and you had a criminal conviction, you would have a hearing in front of the judge where they would weigh up all the experience of your cases, whether you should be deported or not,” Aizeki explains. This type of due process was “extremely reduced” after 1996.

Then came September 11 and the National Security Law. One of the agencies created under that law has become synonymous with advocates like Aizeki of the greatest cruelties of the United States immigration system: Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

ICE’s job is not to patrol the borders of the United States; That job was left to Customs and Border Protection, its sister agency under DHS. Instead, ICE was tasked with finding undocumented immigrants already in the country and getting them out.

After the creation of ICE, deportations or “removals” of immigrants living in the US skyrocketed, doubling from approximately 211,000 in 2003 to a peak of more than 432,000 in 2013.

“What the founding of the Department of Homeland Security did was basically give the political push and this huge amount of funding to fuel this immigration police apparatus that we see today,” Aizeki says.

A central element of his strategy was increased cooperation between local police departments and federal immigration authorities.

“What DHS would say is … ‘We can’t be everywhere, but the police are everywhere,'” Aizeki says. A run-in with local law enforcement over something as minor as a traffic violation can now send an undocumented immigrant down the “pipeline of deportation.”

This system was further entrenched not only under Republican Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump, but also under Democrat Barack Obama, whose administration vastly expanded the Secure Communities program, first piloted by the Bush administration in 2008. The program allowed prisons to submit fingerprints of anyone arrested not only to federal criminal databases, but also to immigration agencies such as ICE, leading to more than 500,000 deportations in the decade after its enactment.

The era of Homeland Security has also seen immigration authorities adopt a host of new surveillance technologies, Aizeki says, including facial recognition and the collection of biometric data like fingerprints, iris scanners, and even DNA information. Some of these technologies were used in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan before being deployed at home.

Military weapons have also returned to the streets of American cities in the hands of immigration authorities. In 2019, an ICE division took to the streets of Queens in an armored vehicle to make an arrest. In 2020, an agent was filmed with what appeared to be an assault rifle outside a building in the Bronx where ICE was reportedly conducting a raid.

Genia Blaser, supervising attorney for the Immigrant Defense Project, says the group has heard stories of immigrants being arrested by ICE after dropping off their children at school or even simply walking to the laundry room. Others were arrested on the job in widely publicized mass raids.

Such practices in 2018 led to “Abolish ICE” becoming a rallying cry for the US left and its newly elected representatives, such as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Three years later, the ICE raids have not stopped, although they have been significantly reduced under President Joe Biden.

“We see that ICE continues with what it does: they continue their raids, they continue to separate families and separate people,” says Blaser. “It is being done less publicly, in less visible ways than under Trump, but it is still happening.”

‘Always set aside for a random check’

The tightening of America’s borders since 9/11 has been felt not only by those living in the country illegally, or authorized immigrants who have committed a crime, but by many citizens and other residents who have never come in contact with the criminal justice system. chief among them, Arab and Muslim Americans.

Ali, a 35-year-old Lebanese American living in California who refused to give his last name, tells Jowharthat he has never gone through airport security as an adult without being put aside for further screening.

“Every time I went through the security line, always, always, they would pull me aside for a random check,” he tells FRANCE 24. “Every time I went through the security line, there was never a moment where it wasn’t the random check. ”

One time, when Ali was around 25 years old, he was flying back from North Carolina and found that he couldn’t register at the automated kiosk. An agent at the gate offered to help him as he tried again, only to discover, to his surprise, that it was indeed locked.

“He tried to check me in and he said, ‘Well that’s very strange,’” recalls Ali. The agent took his identification and went back to his computer to look up his name, before telling him: “’You are on a watch list to fly.’ And she couldn’t tell me why. ”

“Whenever I went through the security line, always, always, they would pull me aside for a random check,” says Ali, a 35-year-old American citizen of Lebanese origin. © Courtesy of Ali

Ali couldn’t believe it. He was a software engineer and American citizen, born in the country of Lebanese parents. He couldn’t think of any legitimate reason why he was on a watch list.

He requested redress from DHS, demanding to be removed from the list, but received no response for months and months.

“I would call, check … and they would always tell me, computers are not working or something is not working, we can’t give you any information,” says Ali.

They eventually took him off the watch list, but he says they inevitably set him aside for a random search at airports.

Naheed Samadi Bahram, Afghan-American national director of the New York-based Women for Afghan Women (WAW), describes similar experiences. Despite having lived in the country since 2006 and becoming a citizen, not to mention the leader of an NGO who works regularly with government authorities, she says she is set aside for additional review each time she returns to the United States from abroad. .

“And I’m Muslim, obviously, I’m from Afghanistan, but I’m not covering my head either,” says Bahram. “Then [it’s] not like people identify me by my appearance. But they have always taken me to another place for greater safety. ”

Bahram points out that he has had “a very clean and white career in the last 15 years that I have been in this country; a very clear direction, a very clear workplace. Nothing has been hidden, nothing like that. But just because I come from Afghanistan and I live in Pakistan, those things make things very different for one person. ”

‘Deprived so many people of freedom’

For advocates like Aizeki, the speed at which the United States built its security state in the years after 9/11, under intense political pressure and at enormous cost, also shows that many of these developments could still be reversed.

“For a good part of my life, I lived in a world without ICE,” he says. “I think it is possible to imagine a world without ICE and DHS as we know it, because we have lived it that way … Twenty years ago, it was unheard of to have immigration officers wandering the streets brandishing assault rifles or arresting people while you are washing clothes “.

In addition to helping immigrants defend their rights on a day-to-day basis, he says the goal of the Immigrant Defense Project is to push lawmakers and the American public to think beyond a punitive system that links the War on Terror with surveillance of underserved communities at home.

“Part of what this moment demands,” Aizeki says, “is a reflection on the totality of the damage to the system, this mentality of National Security or national security, and how that has really deprived so many people of their freedom, but also the right to fight for the life that we hope everyone can imagine and aspire to. ”

* Name changed to protect your identity