In Papers – Tuesday, March 8: We bring you the front pages that focus on the victims of Vladimir Putin’s brutal war in Ukraine. Also, we look at the origins of the symbol “Z”, which became a way to express support for Putin and the invasion. Newspapers dedicate their editions to the women of Ukraine, whether they are fighting on the front lines or giving birth in basements. Finally, we look at how Ukraine’s first lady came out of the shadows to rally Ukrainians and raise morale.