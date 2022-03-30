How the letter ‘Z’ is being used to intimidate anti-war activists in Russia

People in Russia who supported the invasion of Ukraine adopted the letter “Z” as a pro-war symbol. People were getting the Z — which appears on Russian military vehicles in Ukraine — printed on posters and T-shirts and sharing Z drawings their children had drawn online. Someone also sprayed the letter Z on the doors of anti-war activists in Moscow, including the NGO memorial offices. Two activists spoke with France 24 observers about these intimidation attempts.

“Look at the letter that was left on my door,” Russian activist Dmitry Ivanov wrote on his Telegram channel on March 16, along with a photo showing his door covered in white graffiti, including several Z plates.

This photo was published by the Russian activist Dmitry Ivanov on his Telegram channel on March 16, 2022. One of the messages reads on his door entitled “Don’t betray your country, Dima” (Dima is a popular nickname for Dmitry).

“How did they find our addresses?” Dmitriy Ivanov is studying computer science at Moscow State University. Over the past few years, he has participated in protests and citizen initiatives against the government. He spoke to Jowharmonitors about how he ended up painting graffiti on his front door.

It was about 10 p.m. and I was still at work when I got a call from my mother, who told me the door had been spray painted. The paint was still fresh, and we could smell it.

I posted a picture of Papi on Telegram. After that, a friend told me that graffiti also appeared on her door. The next day, we found out that there were two other people whose doors were painted with the same anonymous letters.

I don’t know who painted our doors, but it seems like something pro-government activists would do. But how did they find our addresses? You can find my address very easily because it has already been leaked in the past. But one of the other addresses was not available anywhere. It was a short term rental and the person had just moved there. Maybe the police gave them our addresses.

It is important to note that this was the day Putin gave a speech on the purification of society and the removal of traitors. Perhaps the people heard his message and decided that this was a way to show their loyalty to their leader. Or they may have been paid to do so.

Russian military column in Volchansk, Kharkiv with Msta-B howitzers, MT-LB, BMP-2, TOS-1A, MLRS thermal vehicles, T-72B3, Tigr-M, etc. https://t.co/DFCJRQuy4F pic.twitter.com/pI4w2PDqsQ

– Rob Lee (@RAlee85) Feb 24, 2022 Russian military vehicles participating in the invasion of Ukraine have been marked with a Z since the war began. You can see vehicles with this symbol in this video filmed on February 24 in Volchansk, Ukraine. After the military offensive began, the letter Z started appearing everywhere. People have posted pictures online showing the pizza they’ve made in the shape of the letter Z. Another picture posted online shows patients in a hospital lining up to make a letter Z. People have also shared children’s drawings featuring the letter Z.

A museum in the northern Russian town of Murmansk has posted a video on the Russian social network VKontakte showing members of the Sami ethnic group dressed in traditional costumes showing their support for the president, the army and peace. They are riding a sleigh pulled by reindeer with Z symbols on their back.

This video was captured by the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, which was originally published on March 17, 2022 with a caption explaining that the video was filmed by the Sami organization to celebrate “Spring in Crimea,” referring to the 2014 Russian annex to Crimea.

The Russian authorities actively used the symbol Z to promote the war effort. For example, the Kuzbass region changed the spelling of their name on social media, replacing the Cyrillic letter Z with its Latin equivalent.

It strikes fear into the hearts of those who see similarities between the Z symbols and the fascist symbols. Someone wrote Z on the offices of the Russian NGO, Memorial Center for Human Rights, which raises awareness of human rights violations in Russia, during a police raid on March 4, 2022. The organization posted pictures on Instagram showing Z’s on the walls.

The Russian NGO Memorial HRC published these photos on March 5, 2022, the day after the police raided their building. Taisia ​​Krujovic is the director of Memorial Films. She says the government has adopted the letter Z as a symbol of oppression.

They are trying to do this to justify their repressive actions, trying to advance the narrative that they are working to preserve Russian peace. I think the letter Z is intentionally ambiguous – no one has officially explained it but people are adopting it and using it. And that’s the strength of it. It strikes fear into the hearts of those who see the similarities between Z symbols and fascist symbols.

Memorial Center for Human Rights fights repression in Russia. Previously, the organization had a chapter called Memorial International, which focused on memorializing Gulag victims, the government agency that ran forced labor camps that culminated during Joseph Stalin’s rule from the 1930s to the early 1950s. However, this branch was dissolved by a decision of the Supreme Court on December 28, 2021.

