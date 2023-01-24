How the Sonnedix Gabon Ponzi Scheme Failed and Deceived Traders

A weekly information program produced with photographs, movies and private accounts from France 24 Observers around the globe – all vetted by our workers right here in Paris.

An organization known as “Sonnedix Gabon” was providing customers photo voltaic investments in December and January, promising big funds. However one in every of our observers in Gabon rapidly realized it was a rip-off, making an attempt to warn others. Sonnedix Worldwide, working in 10 firms, denied having any operations in Gabon. And the so-called Sonnedix Gabon disappeared and not using a hint on January tenth, surprising those that had invested.

On this episode of The Observers, we look at how Sonnedix Gabon has managed to persuade traders that it’s a actual firm. How was our Observer Bourcier Chipenda in a position to uncover the fraud.