how the UK’s Covid-19 app has caused health problems

The number of reports from the UK’s official Covid-19 application has increased in recent weeks. Only 600,000 people received a ‘ping’ this week warning them that they had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive and that they would have to self-isolate for 10 days. It is such a detrimental effect on people’s working lives that many choose to deactivate it.

David Stupples has fallen victim to the current ‘pingdemic’ in Britain. Stupples was walking around a marina a few weeks ago when a notification on his smartphone ordered him to be isolated for 10 days because he had been around someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

“I had been careful to stay away from people, and there was no one around me…except maybe in the boats,” this professor of electronic engineering at the City University of London told FRANCE 24.

Like him, since early July, hundreds of thousands of Britons have heard the dreaded ping notification from the official National Health Service (NHS) application. In the week of July 7-15 alone, more than half a million people were placed in a 10-day forced quarantine on the recommendation of the app.

Economic recovery threatened

This epidemic of reports has become a major topic of British public debate. “I apologize for the inconvenience caused by these reports, but I would like to reiterate that isolation is an essential tool in defense against the spread of disease,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on July 21, who was himself quarantined after being “pinged” by the app.

But pressure on the government to find a way out of the situation is mounting as more and more sectors of the economy are affected by the pandemic. Several supermarket chains have announced in recent days that they have had to close stores across the country due to the high rate of employee absences that has caused them to self-quarantine.

In some areas, up to 30 percent of staff in these supermarkets have been notified by the NHS, the Guardian reports.

Road transport is also struggling to cope with this period of the pandemic. Nearly 90,000 truck drivers are currently unavailable, causing delays in deliveries to shops and gas stations.

The NHS has warned that the app’s reports have led to a significant number of hospital staff absences. This has made it more difficult for patients to be seen, even as the number of patients is increasing due to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant across the country.

The Confederation of British Industry, the UK’s largest business organization, said on July 22 that the pandemic threatens economic recovery.

“The current approach to self-isolation is closing the economy instead of opening it,” said Tony Danker, director general of the CBI. “This is certainly the opposite of what the government intended. Companies have exhausted their contingency plans and are at risk of shutting down in the coming weeks.”

The cabinet says it has listened to the calls from the business community. This week, it eased rules to allow workers in certain ‘critical’ sectors – health, road transport and retail – to avoid having to isolate themselves for 10 days in the event of a report, provided they have received both doses of the vaccine.

Oversensitive Bluetooth to blame?

But UK business believes this is not enough and is calling for a review and correction of the NHS application. This current ‘pingdemic’ is the result of a deteriorating health situation and ‘a poorly designed application’, according to Stupples.

Since social distancing measures in the UK were lifted on July 19, the increase in the much more portable Delta variant at least partly explains the increase in reports.

“The number of new confirmed cases is at levels only as high as it is now in the time since the app was released, between the last few days of December 2020 and mid-January this year.

But at the time, people weren’t mixing with each other as much — there were a lot of restrictions at the time and for the most part a near-complete shutdown — so people didn’t interact with others nearly as much as they do now,” said Kevin McConway, professor of applied statistics at the Open University in Milton Keynes, in an interview with the Science Media Center website.

The application is also highly sensitive, resulting in “a large number of false positives,” according to Stupples. It sends a notification to the user if he or she is within two meters of a person who has declared a positive test for Covid-19 for more than 20 minutes.

There’s nothing special about this, except that the NHS application for communicating with other phones uses Bluetooth technology that can go through walls, for example.

“If I’m on the street less than two meters away from someone in isolation at home, it doesn’t change the fact that there is a wall between us that prevents the virus from passing, I would still get a notification. ‘ explains Stupples.

The best way to solve the problem, he said, would be to reduce the sensitivity of the application. “You don’t have to start all over again, just set the application’s signal to one meter instead of two, which would significantly reduce the number of false positives,” said this network signal expert.

Impossible choice

Stupples is not alone in proposing this solution since the start of the pandemic, but Johnson has resisted this option so far. “The government is concerned that there will be too many false negatives in this case,” explains Stupples.

“Calls to reduce the app’s sensitivity are totally misplaced – it would then be completely pointless to use the app,” said Jon Crowcroft, a professor of communications systems at the University of Cambridge computer lab, interviewed by the Science Media website. Center. would be much wiser to change the advice to people about what to do when they get pinged.

If you have been vaccinated (or have had covid before), the sensible advice would be to do two tests on two consecutive days (even lateral flow). You go back to work, but test for two days – if both tests are negative, stay on the job. If either test is positive, isolate.”

Some of those who reject the idea of ​​making the application less sensitive would prefer the government to allow all those who have already been vaccinated not to isolate themselves when coming into contact with sick people.

But again, this solution has setbacks. The primary goal of the vaccine is to prevent the development of severe forms of Covid-19. But “even vaccinated people can continue to transmit the disease,” Johnson said to justify his refusal to give preferential treatment to all Britons who received two doses.

However, the government will have to act because the population starts turning off the application to prevent them from being ‘pinged’.

“I turned off the Bluetooth on my phone so I don’t risk notifications,” a French woman living in London told FRANCE 24, not wanting to risk falling victim to the ‘pingdemic’ when she has to go back to France before the vacation.

A survey published by YouGov on July 20 found that one in five Britons who have the app turned off the contact-tracking feature to avoid the risk of self-isolation.

The British government is therefore faced with an impossible choice. Either it will hold up and run the risk of more and more people simply deactivating the app, which would be counterproductive.

Or it could adjust the app’s sensitivity and continue to relax the rules for those who received a notification. But this is also a risky gamble, as it would make the application less practical at a time when, at the risk of the Delta variant, it remains an essential tool to limit the spread of the virus.