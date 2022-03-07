HR McMaster: I think Ukraine can win the war

In an interview with France 24 on Monday, former US National Security Adviser H.

McMaster said the Russian military had proven itself “potemkinari” and said they would continue to face stiff resistance from Ukrainians backed by the united West.

But he said he feared Putin would launch an all-out attack on Kyiv, similar to the one he launched on Grozny in Chechnya and in Aleppo, Syria. He urged Western countries to do more to help Ukraine by sending increasingly sophisticated weapons and setting up training centers in the west of the country.

McMaster predicted that Putin’s ultimate goal is not only Ukraine, but also training in Moldova and Georgia. He urged the world to take seriously Russia’s threat to use a nuclear weapon, especially as it struggles on the ground in Ukraine and faces harsh sanctions from a united front from Western powers.

