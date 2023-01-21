Hugs and tears as China celebrates its first Lunar New 12 months for the reason that finish of lockdowns

As China on Sunday welcomes the Lunar New 12 months, many households are getting collectively in the course of the vacation for the primary time for the reason that outbreak of the coronavirus disaster. After strict “Zero Covid” lockdowns, China’s borders reopened this yr, sparking festive cheer and a few emotional tears at border crossings.

Trains are working once more, connecting mainland China with Hong Kong for the primary time for the reason that borders have been closed beneath Beijing’s “Zero Covid” coverage.

Tens of 1000’s of households have been ready for this second.

“It has been a very very long time… since 2020… January. It has been very exhausting throughout this time,” cries a Hong Kong resident as she waits for her aged mom to reach from mainland China.

