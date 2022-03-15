WORLD NEWS

Human Rights Watch report accuses Malian government forces of killing civilians

By hanad

Related Posts

Prerecorded video? Pro-Russia Hoax Indicating Volodymyr…

Russian TV journalist fined for protesting Ukraine war on…

In tonight’s edition: Human Rights Watch says the Malian army has killed dozens of people in its crackdown on extremists. Jihadist groups have also been accused of escalating violence since December. Violations on both sides may amount to war crimes. Women from sub-Saharan Africa who live in Tunisia often struggle to be accepted. Many immigrants face racism, and we take a look at the only licensed cannabis farm in Uganda that grows only for export because the crop is still illegal to use in the country.

hanad 7379 posts
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More