Human Rights Watch report accuses Malian government forces of killing civilians

In tonight’s edition: Human Rights Watch says the Malian army has killed dozens of people in its crackdown on extremists. Jihadist groups have also been accused of escalating violence since December. Violations on both sides may amount to war crimes. Women from sub-Saharan Africa who live in Tunisia often struggle to be accepted. Many immigrants face racism, and we take a look at the only licensed cannabis farm in Uganda that grows only for export because the crop is still illegal to use in the country.