Hundreds attend the funeral of the Corsican nationalist Colonna, whose murder set the island on fire

Hundreds of mourners turned out Friday for the funeral of a Corsican national whose violent death in prison turned him into a martyr for some despite his murder conviction.

Yvan Colonna, a former goat herder on the French Mediterranean island, was announced dead on Monday after being strangled and attacked in prison on March 2.

The 61-year-old was serving a life sentence for the murder of a top French official in 1998, but is seen by some as a hero for his role in the violent struggle for independence for the island less than 200 kilometers (120 miles) south of the mainland. .

“It represents the struggle for Corsica,” Ange Amati, who called for his release, told AFP on Friday before the funeral. “We know Evan, we know nothing has been proven, he was innocent of all this.”

The killing of Colonna in prison by an Islamic extremist angered many Corsica residents, and galvanized the local pro-autonomy or nationalist movement, which for decades fought for more freedom or independence from Paris.

After several nights of rioting in early March, the government made a surprise offer to hold talks on increasing the island’s autonomy in a move welcomed by the island’s dominant political group, Fimo a Corsica.

But public displays of support for Colonna, including the lowering of flags at the provincial government building on Tuesday and vigils attended by thousands, have caused such uneasiness on the mainland that Colonna is simply mentioned as the murderer of local governor Claude Irignac.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday that the decision to lower the flag in his honor was “a kind of insult to the Irenac family, the French state and state representatives.”

Salutation

Colonna’s funeral was held at his ancestral home in Karges, a village on the island’s rugged west coast, which is famous for its mountains and pristine coastline, as well as for its role as the birthplace of Napoleon.

Hundreds of well-wishers walked behind his coffin as it was brought to the local church, with the pro-autonomous leader of the Corsican Regional Council, Gilles Simeone, and the suspected former head of the pro-independence armed group, FLNC, Charles Perry, also present.

Semouni called for the flags to be lowered again and suggested a minute of silence during the afternoon.

A banner reading “French murderer state” was also raised in the center of Kargeese, reflecting anger at the Colonna being attacked behind bars and the prison authorities’ repeated refusal to transfer him to a Corsica prison.

An estimated 4,000 people lined the streets on Wednesday night after his body arrived by plane to the nearby city of Ajaccio, several lit torches and a black and white Corsica flag was raised.

Despite insisting he was innocent and campaigning for his release, Colonna was tried and convicted three times for killing Irinak by shooting him in the head at point blank range while heading to a theater performance with his wife.

He went on the run after the murder before being arrested four years later when police tracked him to a remote mountainous area in the south of the island.

Irenac’s killing was the most shocking of the nearly 4,500 attacks carried out by the FLN in Corsica from the 1970s until the end of its armed struggle in 2014.

After the attack on Colonna, the group warned that it could resume its fight if Paris remained in “contempt denial”.

“The death of Ivan Colonna in the way it did in prison was a crime,” Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure told RTL radio on Thursday.

“But turning him into a hero and giving the impression that he is a role model for younger generations is scandalous,” he said.

(AFP)