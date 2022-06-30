Hundreds attend the Tour de France groups present in Copenhagen

Roaring crowds at Copenhagen’s Tivoli theme park gave the Tour de France the form of reception organizers solely dreamed of on Wednesday.

The loudest cheers have been for Danish knights reminiscent of Jonas Vinggaard and for the most important names led by the hero Tadej Pojjakar.

Park employees stated that solely rock stars had drawn such crowds earlier than.

Pojakar, who rides with the UAE staff Emirates, stated he’s additionally excited. “As a staff we’re prepared, and as a person, I’m additionally prepared, so I can not wait to begin Friday with trial time,” the Slovenian stated.

Danish Crown Prince Frederik attended the official unveiling of the groups, two days earlier than the beginning of the 21-day tour with a 13-kilometer time take a look at, the primary of three phases in Denmark.

Tivoli Park has about 25 fairground rides. On Wednesday, 176 passengers added, who rode on a one kilometer particular monitor that was greeted by hundreds of smiling, cheering and photographing followers.

“I really feel nice, particularly at present with all these folks in Copenhagen, you may’t assist however be completely satisfied.” Pogacar stated.

The very best rider towards the strongest staff

Title contenders Primoz Roglic and Vinggaard, each from Jumbo Visma, stated they imagine their staff’s two leaders’ technique can lastly ship probably the most priceless prize in biking.

Roglic, a Slovenian, got here second in 2020 and Vinggaard in 2021, each instances behind Pojacar.

“So long as we work collectively, and do the perfect we are able to collectively, we predict we are able to beat it,” stated Roglic.

Roglic withdrew within the first week of final yr after the autumn and on Wednesday denied feeling threatened by his junior accomplice Vinggaard, who shone in his absence.

“We make one another stronger. When you may have sturdy people round you, the entire staff will get stronger,” stated the 32-year-old trio Vuelta, one in every of Spain’s winners.

Vingegaard stated he and Roglic loved going out for a beer collectively.

“I and Primus are good associates additionally exterior of motorcycle racing,” stated the 25-year-old, a former fish manufacturing unit employee from the small neighborhood of Hellerslev on Denmark’s North Beach.

Roglic and Vinggaard each talked about surviving the primary week.

Staff chief Meren Zeman rejected the concept. “I do not just like the time period ‘survival’ as a result of we’re not afraid. We keep on the bike and we keep on prime,” Zeman stated of Jumbo’s penchant for racing from the entrance.

“Survival appears like we do not sleep at night time as a result of we’re afraid of the primary week.”

“In a best-case situation, each are higher than Pogacar.”

“It is no secret that Pogacar is a giant favorite.

“We want everybody to be at their highest degree and we positively want a two-leader technique.

Ineos the underdog

The once-upon Ineos staff final gained the race with Egan Bernal three years in the past.

On Wednesday, 2018 champion Geraint Thomas stated he was greater than a companion to Danny Martinez of Colombia and British rider Adam Yates whereas chasing Pogacar and Jumbo.

stated Thomas, who promised racing energy.

“Adam and Danny are the captains and I wish to assist them, so I’ll swear by them at 60km/h within the wind, and I’ll take pleasure in it.”

Yates had simply recovered from Covid-19, however he was wanting relaxed and completely satisfied.

“Each man will probably be for himself,” stated Yeats.

“Poggo and I had some good fights. I simply want I used to be at my finest.”

In a while Wednesday, Tour groups have been scheduled to host a parade in central Copenhagen as pleasure builds towards Friday’s grand departure, with Ineos rider Filippo Ganna favourite within the downtown expertise.

“It could be good to put on the yellow jersey, nothing is simple however I wish to attempt to put that in my museum,” the Italian stated.

“We’ll see on Friday if we are able to all have a good time collectively.”

(AFP)