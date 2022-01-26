Hundreds gather in Burkina Faso’s capital to support military coups

Supporters of the new junta in Burkina Faso gathered in the capital Ouagadougou on Tuesday when neighboring countries, the UN and France condemned the military coup.

Military leaders arrested Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré on Monday, and later announced that they had ousted the leader, dissolved the government and repealed the constitution.

“I came here this morning to support the shift. We expect the military to tackle corruption in the country,” said one of hundreds of people gathered in Nation Square, Ouagadougou, on Tuesday.

As the crowds waved flags and sounded vuvuzela horns, some hoped the new leaders would address security concerns, including jihadist attacks that have killed millions in the country. “We are tired of this situation. We are tired of crying, we are tired of always suffering because our brothers are killed,” said another.

The West African country is now in the hands of the Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR), the name of a junta led by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

