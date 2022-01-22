Hundreds imprisoned in Kazakhstan in the wake of violent unrest

Kazakhstan said on Saturday that it kept more than 460 people accused of terrorism and disorder in the wake of the mass riots that ensured that Russian-led forces were called in to restore calm.

The former Soviet republic has been plagued by clashes that have escalated into peaceful protests against rising car fuel prices.

Authorities have blamed bandits and international terror cells, despite evidence of a struggle at the top of authoritarian leadership.

Eldos Kilymzhanov, a representative of the public prosecutor, said on Saturday that 464 suspects are facing charges related to terrorism and mass orders.

A total of 970 suspects were detained, he said, including those charged with theft, disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon.

Kilymzhanov said that 73 suspects had sustained bodily injuries and among them “29 people with gunshot wounds were taken to hospital in the city on our instructions”.

Although protests began in the west of the country, where the price of a popular car fuel, Liquiified Petroleum Gas (LPG), increased in the new year, the former capital Almaty – a financial hub with 1.8 million people – became the epicenter of the ensuing violence.

On Friday, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs angrily opposed a resolution of the European Parliament that flagged violations of fundamental rights in the government’s handling of the crisis.

Withdrawal of Russian-led troops The ministry called the resolution earlier this week “not only biased but also based on prejudiced views and assumptions”.

Several former prisoners have claimed torture in prison since their release.

More than 2,000 soldiers from the Moscow-led collective security organization (CSTO) completed a withdrawal from Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

The climax, which peaked in the first week of January, sparked speculation about a rift between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, 68, and his longtime predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81. Prominent relatives of the former strongman were fired from corporate and government posts when Tokayev appeared. to cement control over the situation.

But Nazarbayev, widely regarded as Kazakhstan’s de facto decisive pre-clash, this week made his first appearance of the year to deny any conflict with the man he hand-picked as his replacement when he stepped down as president in 2019.

(AFP)