Hundreds killed in several weapons raids in northwestern Nigeria

Armed men in Nigeria killed at least 200 people in several raids this week in the northwestern state of Zamfara, a government spokeswoman told AFP on Sunday.

Clashes between shepherds and peasants over access to land have plagued northwestern and central Nigeria for several years, with some groups developing into criminal gangs known as bandits killing, looting and kidnapping.

“This is horrible and tragic. More than 200 people were buried … because of the invasion of bandits,” a spokeswoman for Sadiya Umar Farouq, the humanitarian minister, said.

“We are also concerned about the displaced people who are fleeing hundreds of different parts of their communities,” the minister added in a statement issued late on Saturday, confirmed by her spokeswoman on Sunday.

“More than 10,000 victims have also become homeless after their homes were razed by the bandits while the masses are still missing.”

On Saturday, four residents had told AFP that armed men ravaged the Anka and Bukkuyum districts for two days, killing at least 140 people.

To shoot “anyone in the long run”

Babandi Hamidu, a resident of the village of Kurfa Danya, said the militants were firing “anyone in the long run”.

Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle has downplayed the death toll, saying only 58 people were killed.

“The emir of Anka gave a list of 22 deaths while the emir of Bukkuyum gave a list of 36 victims,” ​​a spokesman for the governor, Zailani Bappa, said in a statement late Saturday.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attacks, describing them as “an act of desperation by mass murderers”.

The Nigerian government this week officially branded bandits terrorists to impose tougher sanctions on convicted gunmen, their informants and supporters.

Military and police operations are currently underway in the northwest.

Nigeria’s armed forces said they had killed 537 “armed bandits and other criminal elements” in the region and arrested 374 others since May last year, while 452 “kidnapped civilians were rescued”.

(AFP)