Hundreds of England fans try to storm Wembley gates for final

Hundreds of ticketless fans tried to storm Wembley gates on Sunday in a bid to gain entry to England’s 2021 Eurovision final against Italy.

Footage on social media shows supporters fighting to get past the row of stewards and police, while the atmosphere turned ugly in the hours before kick-off.

While some of the fans seen in the videos appeared to be making their way past the fences and onto the venue, Wembley officials insisted there had been no breach of stadium security.

A spokesman for Wembley Stadium said: “We are dealing with an incident that has occurred on the outer security perimeter of the stadium, with support from the police.

“Security measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no breaches of security for people without tickets entering the stadium.”

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: “We have recently supported security teams at Wembley Stadium with this incident.

“Wembley security officials have confirmed there were no security breaches of people entering the stadium without tickets.”

The mood outside Wembley turned feverish well before 1900 GMT kick-off as thousands of fans gathered on Olympic Way.

Some drunken fans threw beer cans and bottles, as well as traffic cones, with red flares and fireworks. Social distancing was ignored as maskless supporters gathered in large groups on the concrete approach to the stadium.

England have been gripped by Euro fever since Gareth Southgate’s side booked the country’s first major final in 55 years.

The Three Lions are aiming for their first trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

With coronavirus restrictions still in place, final capacity at Wembley is capped at 67,500, with around 7,500 seats reserved for fans of Italy.

(AFP)