Hundreds of thousands left in tatters after the Saudi government bulldozed Jeddah’s slums

Over the past three months, the Saudi government has launched a large-scale demolition campaign targeting dozens of poor neighborhoods in Jeddah, to make way for an urban development project. With so little time to leave and no compensation, hundreds of thousands of people are now in dire distress, with no way to appeal, our Observer explains.

The authorities carried out demolitions in about 60 different neighborhoods, most of which are located in the southern part of the city, near the port. More neighborhoods will be affected in the coming months, as dredging continues.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund, headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, announced the launch of a development project worth 20 billion dollars (about 18 billion euros) called Jeddah Central. The project will include a museum, an opera house, a stadium, an aquarium, hotels and new residential neighborhoods.

The Saudi government claimed that it had set up a compensation program for displaced residents and that it had given them a month’s notice to leave their homes. But many residents say they received no notice and found themselves homeless overnight. In a rare act of protest, residents have been posting videos on Twitter and TikTok since early March along with the hashtag Haddad Jeddah (“Demolition of Jeddah”) to denounce what they call an unfair campaign.

Simply this is how the story ended, homes were destroyed and people were abandoned, everything became a thing of the past 😭 # Hadad_Jeddah pic.twitter.com/q6hPyVupU2

– Rights of the Poor (hukusfof) March 17, 2022 “This is how the story ends. Houses destroyed, people evicted, now everything is in the past,” says another video on Twitter that shows a resident crying. City services gave him only 24 hours to leave his house.

City workers wrote the letter “Must Evacuate” on his house.

“As soon as I saw the letter, I took my children and went to look for a house. But the neighbors told me so [the city] They will break into my house within 24 hours and they will cut off my electricity […]. Said the man, about to cry. “I am responsible for eleven people, and only God knows my suffering.”

“The fear is so intense that it is forbidden to speak.” Mohammed (not his real name) lives in Jeddah. He is not a resident of neighborhoods affected by the demolitions, but he understands the pain experienced by the residents, many of whom are on low incomes.

You can see the sadness on people’s faces, but no one dares to speak. The fear is so intense that it is forbidden to speak.

Residents were given little warning, sometimes three days or less, in order to leave. There is basically no compensation. Even worse, they did not create a system for transporting people. In the early days, some residents lived on the street, sleeping in tents and under bridges. But they have since been expelled.

Furthermore, the demolitions have caused rent prices to rise across the city – in some cases doubling [Editor’s note: several people have taken to social media to report the same issue]. Many people cannot afford these prices.

So people do their best. Some will live with friends or family, and some will leave Jeddah to find cheaper accommodation in villages near the desert.

Residents of the living quarters have a bitter life. They can buy an alternative project because of the delay in compensation, and they are not able to afford the exorbitant rents. # Hadad_Jeddah # Jeddah_Alan # Hadad_Mecca pic.twitter.com/IcLzifPFRe

– #haddJeddah (@haddJeddah) March 17, 2022 “The former residents of the demolished neighborhoods are living a bitter life, they cannot buy new homes due to delays in receiving any kind of compensation, and they cannot pay for such high rents,” this user writes.

Over time, these people built their lives and an entire local economy, especially since Medina is an important stop for pilgrims traveling to Mecca. Mosques and schools were bulldozed. Some of the residents of these neighborhoods are immigrants. Some of them will have to return to their countries, even though Jeddah has been a haven for them, especially those who come from war-torn countries like Yemen. About a quarter of the population of Jeddah were affected by the demolitions, hundreds of thousands of people.

To justify these demolitions, the Saudi authorities claimed that they wanted to get rid of the huts that were built without permits, as they claimed there was a lot of drug trafficking and criminality.

But our Observer said the allegations were false:

After spending a lot of time in these neighborhoods myself, I can assure you that you can leave your car unlocked with the keys inside and no one will touch it. Jeddah is a safe place, as is Saudi Arabia more broadly. There may be an amount of petty criminality, but it is very little – no more than in other places around the world.

It is true that when these neighborhoods were first built, there was no real plan for them. King Faisal provided land for workers in nearby factories. There are a lot of small winding streets, but that’s part of its charm. Contrary to what people say, the people of these neighborhoods have legal titles to their homes.

Back in 2020, another demolition campaign – this one in the northwestern province of Tabuk – also caused a scandal. Police killed the local leader, Abd al-Rahim al-Huwaiti, when he refused to leave his home. According to the authorities, he was killed when he opened fire on the police.

These demolitions were part of a massive project called NEOM, which is essentially a plan to build a new futuristic city. This city, which is estimated to cost about $500 billion (about 450 billion euros) will span 26,500 square kilometers, larger than the US state of Vermont.