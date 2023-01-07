Hundreds participate in a march in Paris to commemorate the killing of Kurdish activists in 2013

Hundreds of demonstrators marched by way of central Paris on Saturday to commemorate three Kurdish activists killed a decade in the past.

The march, an annual occasion for the reason that January 9, 2013 killings, got here two weeks after a gruesomely related triple homicide on December 23 on the Kurdish Cultural Heart in Paris – just some minutes’ stroll from the location of the earlier shootings.

Organizers stated greater than 25,000 folks from throughout Europe joined the rally.

They carried placards with footage of the 2013 victims and slogans similar to “The Turkish authorities has massacred three extra Kurds” as they walked from the Gare du Nord station within the north of the capital in the direction of Republic Sq., a preferred place for demonstrations.

In 2013, Sakina Kansiz, 54, a founding father of the Kurdistan Staff’ Occasion (PKK), which has been waging a long-running insurgency towards Turkey, was killed execution model by gunshots to the pinnacle.

Two different girls have been killed in the identical means: Fidan Doğan, 28, and Leila Saylmez, 24, on the Kurdish Info Heart within the tenth arrondissement of Paris.

The Kurdistan Staff’ Occasion, which campaigns for elevated autonomy for the Kurdish inhabitants, is taken into account a terrorist group by Turkey, the USA and the European Union.

Turkey is a member of NATO and is taken into account essential to defending the southeastern flank of the army alliance.

A Turkish upkeep employee at Charles de Gaulle airport was attributable to stand trial over the 2013 assault, however died of a mind tumor shortly earlier than his trial was scheduled to start in December 2016.

Kurdish activists in France, residence to the second-largest Kurdish neighborhood within the European Union after Germany, have lengthy claimed that Turkish intelligence ordered the killings.

In Could 2019, a French anti-terrorism decide commissioned the reopening of the investigation.

Victims’ households say the investigation has been hampered by an absence of entry to categorized paperwork, which they are saying France refuses to declassify.

“France has a debt of justice in the direction of us,” Metin Kansiz, brother of Sakina Kansiz, instructed AFP earlier than Saturday’s rally.

He stated that his household misplaced a liked one who was “sacrificed” on the altar of Franco-Turkish relations.

In an assault final month, Abdurrahman Kizil, singer Mir Berwer and Emin Kara, chief of the Kurdish girls’s motion in France linked to the PKK, have been shot useless by a person named William Mallet.

French prosecutors say the suspect, a retired railway employee, confessed to eager to “kill migrants”, however a number of Kurds who spoke to AFP stated they suspected an act of “terrorism” orchestrated by the Turkish state.

The killings sparked a significant Kurdish demonstration in Paris on December 24.

(AFP)