Hundreds rally to support S. African ex-president Zuma before prison deadline

Hundreds of Jacob Zuma’s supporters marched on Saturday with the former South African president in his hometown of Nkandla, demonstrating violence against a court decision to sentence him to 15 months in prison for failing to appear in a corruption investigation.

The constitutional court sentenced Zuma on Tuesday to 15 months in prison for absconding in February of the investigation led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Zuma has until the end of Sunday to turn himself in, after which the police must arrest him.

“They can give Zuma 15 months… or 100 months. He will not serve even a day or a minute of it,” his son Edward Zuma told Reuters news agency during the meeting. “They should kill me before they get their hands on him.”

The jail sentence was seen as a sign of how far Zuma, once a respected veteran in the fight against white minority rule, has fallen since taking office from a presidency between 2009 and 2018.

His demise has divided the ruling African National Congress, which canceled an executive committee meeting last weekend to focus on the crisis.

The ex-leader has asked the court to quash the verdict on the grounds that it is excessive and could expose him to COVID-19.

Zuma, who did not address his supporters but is expected to address Sunday, wore a black and gold tropical shirt as he walked through the crowd, but no mask. He was guarded by men dressed as traditional warriors of his Zulu people, wearing leopard skins and holding spears with oval shields of ox skin.

‘Highest chance of death’

In a request to annul the decision filed Friday, Zuma said a prison sentence would “put him at the greatest risk of death” from the pandemic, as he was nearly 80 and has a medical condition.

Zuma also called the sentence a “political statement of exemplary punishment”. He insists that he is the victim of a political witch hunt and that Zondo is biased against him.

Giving in to pressure to step down and surrender to his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, in 2018, Zuma has faced several attempts to get him booked during and before his time as president for alleged corruption.

The Zondo commission is investigating allegations that he allowed three Indian-born businessmen, brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta, to loot state resources and influence policy. He and the brothers, who fled to Dubai after Zuma’s impeachment, deny doing anything wrong.

Zuma is also facing a separate lawsuit related to a $2 billion arms deal in 1999 when he was vice president.

(REUTERS)