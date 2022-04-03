Nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban scored a “big victory” in Sunday’s general election, with partial results giving Fidesz party the lead.

“We won a great victory – a great victory you can probably see from the moon and certainly from Brussels,” Orbanse told a jubilant crowd chanting his name.

Orban’s administration has presided over frequent confrontations with the European Union, including the neutralization of the press and the judiciary, and actions targeting the LGBT community – also the subject of Sunday’s vote.

The 58-year-old, already the longest-serving head of government in the European Union, has been challenged by six united opposition parties seeking to roll back the “illiberal” revolution pursued by Arban’s Fidesz party during 12 consecutive years in office.

But with more than three-quarters of the votes counted, Fidesz has 54 per cent to 33 per cent for the opposition coalition, according to results from the National Elections Office – an irreplaceable progress.

Peter Markie Zay, 49, a conservative who leads the opposition, called the election a battle against “unfair and impossible conditions” after casting his vote earlier in the day.

The opposition was almost absent from the state media.

MEP Marton Jeongyosi of the right-wing Jobbik party, which is part of the opposition coalition, told 444.hu that “violations” occurred on Sunday and added: “This should be taken into account when talking about results that can respect the elections.”

Urbanhas dismissed these complaints and insisted the vote was fair.

For the first time, more than 200 international observers monitored the elections in Hungary, a member of the European Union, along with thousands of local volunteers from both camps.

The turnout was 68.69 percent, which is close to the record turnout seen in the last national elections in 2018.

According to the current results, the far-right party May Hazenk was expected to cross the five percent threshold to enter parliament for the first time.

Agnes Konek, 56, from Budapest, told AFP she supported the opposition.

“They destroyed our country, they destroyed it,” she said of vids, clearly emotional.

While Marky Zay crisscrossed swing seats to reach voters directly, Orbán preferred “closed events where he spoke to his most loyal supporters,” Andras Polay of Opposition Lean Ballot Institute, Andras Polay said.

Retired engineer Lagos Rebay, 78, told AFP he would vote for Fides because “a lot of positive things have happened in the past 12 years,” adding, “We must continue.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 cast a long shadow over the campaign.

Diplomatically, Urbanville aligns with the EU’s support for Kiev despite his longstanding closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But at home, Urbanhas took on a neutral and even anti-Ukrainian tone at times, refusing to allow Ukraine to cross Hungarian territory.

He positioned himself as the protector of stability and accused the opposition of “stirring wars”.

Mark Z. tried to frame the vote as “a clear choice: Putin or Europe?”

In addition to electing members of parliament, Hungarians have been voting in a referendum aimed at gaining support for what Fides calls a “child protection” law that bans depictions of LGBT people under 18.

Budapest resident Regina, 25, who declined to give her last name, told AFP she spoiled her vote in the “twisted” referendum, which she said portrayed LGBT people as “enemies”.

Referendum results are expected later in the night.

(AFP)