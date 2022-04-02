Hungarians will vote in a parliamentary election on Sunday, with the vote giving an advantage to incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban. But for the first time in its 12 years in power, the ruling Fidesz party will face a united opposition coalition led by Peter Markie G.

The 49-year-old opposition leader rose to prominence by defeating Fidesz to become mayor of Hodemzovasarhli, and had the difficult task of leading a coalition of parties ranging from the right-wing Jubektu to the Liberals, Greens and Social Democrats.

After claiming that Orbán “lost his battles” with debt, inflation and the Covid-19 virus at an election rally near Budapest, Marky G. criticized the incumbent in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“[Orban] He said, “It still serves Putin’s interests. In Hungary, most people don’t think we should stop Brussels. They think that in order to bring peace we have to stop Putin.”

Opposition supporters say they are convinced Markie G. could win on Sunday. But the coalition will redraw the electoral map over the past 12 years in favor of Fidesz.

