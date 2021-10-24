Hungary’s Orban and his opposition rival hold rallies as the election race heats up

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and newly elected opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay held separate rallies in Budapest on Saturday six months before an election expected to be the closest in 15 years.

Several tens of thousands of Orban supporters marched through the Hungarian capital to hear a speech by the nationalist prime minister on a national day commemorating Hungary’s failed anti-Soviet uprising in 1956.

Targeting the European Union, Orban compared its treatment of Hungary and its ally Poland during recent clashes over rule of law issues to the hostility of the Soviet era.

The “EU speaks to us and behaves towards us and the Poles as if we were enemies,” he said.

“Brussels would do well to understand that not even the communists could handle us. We are the David that Goliath is best avoiding,” he said.

Orban has also sided with Warsaw in its dispute with Brussels over the reach of Polish courts, while both countries have vowed to veto any EU measure to punish the other.

Several participants in the march, including many who traveled from Poland, carried Polish flags, while one held a sign that read “Brussels = dictatorship.”

In Hungary’s parliamentary vote expected to take place next April, Orban, 58, will face Marki-Zay, a 49-year-old conservative provincial mayor, who won the opposition primary elections last Sunday.

The primaries, the first in Hungary, were organized by a six-party opposition alliance formed last year in an effort to combat the primarily “first out of the post” electoral system that favors Orban and his ruling right-wing Fidesz party.

Warning the crowd about the return of “the left” to power, Orban said that “there is only one left of many ways in which they disguise themselves,” referring to the diverse range of parties in the opposition alliance.

After three landslide victories since 2010, polls predict Orban will face his closest competition since losing a general election in 2006.

Opinion polls have put the opposition alliance face to face with Fidesz.

Orban also hinted that he suspects possible interference in the impending Hungarian elections by outside powers and the liberal American billionaire George Soros.

“Somewhere on the other shore, Uncle Georgie is getting ready,” said Orban, who has long campaigned against the Hungarian-born Soros in the media.

“When we could have really used their help (like in 1956), they didn’t come. Now when we haven’t called them, they are here,” he said, referring to Western requests for help from Hungary during the uprising.

Around 5,000 opposition supporters later gathered in a separate rally where Marki-Zay said “the people had enough in 1956 and have enough (of Orban) now.”

The practicing Catholic and father of seven children said Hungarians were tired of Orban’s “hate campaigns” such as anti-immigration and anti-LGBTQ campaigns.

(AFP)