Hurricane Freddy stands out as the longest storm on file

Mozambique, Madagascar and Malawi are counting the price of Hurricane Freddy, which swept via their area for the second time in a month over the weekend.

Leaving no less than 70 useless. Freddy is among the strongest storms ever recorded within the Southern Hemisphere, and might be a longest-running tropical cyclone,

In accordance with the World Meteorological Group. Inform us extra, France 24 Science Editor Shirley Setbon.